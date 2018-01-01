Scaling = making bigger, in a way which continues to work. WooCommerce = the world’s most popularly used eCommerce platform, which runs on WordPress based websites.

Scaling WooCommerce is therefore making WooCommerce work “bigger”. This can be with many many products, many many visitors, or many many orders. Maybe a lot of product variations, or heaps and heaps of categories too. Usually it will be a combination of all of the above!

Historically, WooCommerce has been a little bit difficult to work with in “very big” situations (well, 2011 to 2017 that is), though the introduction of new CRUD classes in WooCommerce 3.0 and several subsequent changes have paved the way for moving away from wp_posts and wp_postmeta (in particular) across to custom tables, which will make the software way more scalable.

In addition, there are tips and tricks you can take to make your Woo store scale more effectively. You can find these in the list of articles below.