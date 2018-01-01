The wp-config.php file is the WordPress configuration file, where many of the simple settings can be controlled for your WordPress website.

From the MySQL database access information, username, and password to your error logging options, several things may be controlled from wp-config.php and often it is the place to start with troubleshooting your WP installation.

When we post items about or relating to wp-config.php, they’ll be given this tag, which places them into the list below. We sort this list with the most recently updated items placed nearest the top, so you can see what’s fresh right now by scrolling down!

If you’re looking for WordPress developers – or you are one – then you may well be in the right place!