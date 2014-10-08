Samsung Galaxy s4 LED Light Won’t Go Off! How to Fix it?

If you use the Samsung Galaxy s4, or another version of this popular smartphone handset (s2, s3, s4, s5 etc etc!) you might have become confounded by a strange problem, in that the LED light at the top won’t go off. It might be green. It might be blue, or red, or orange, but, even when the phone is switched off, it just stays on, full bright, burning your precious battery life!?!

What causes this?

Its not clear. Some people think it is caused by moisture under the cover somewhere. Other people think it “just happens”. I’m not so sure. It might be “some setting” somewhere which nobody can easily find (leave a comment below if you know for certain!).

How to Fix This – and get the LED to go Off?!

The fix that worked for me was to download, install and run the application called Light Flow from Google Play, and configure this to turn off the LED light except in certain circumstances. I chose pretty much none. I never use the LED light. So I turned it off most of the time. This worked for me. It should for you.

So:

Visit Google Play and download “Light Flow” Install and run the program Toggle the settings until the LED goes off. Done!

Leave a comment below if this worked – or didn’t work – for you. Describe your problem, and what happened.