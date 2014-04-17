Send As Multiple Addresses in Gmail (Google Apps) using Android (etc)

If you are a Google Apps (Gmail for domains) customer and you have more than one domain and/or more than one email address you would like to send from (or “Send As”), then chances are you’ll want this to work on all your email clients and devices.

A number of times, users have experienced trouble getting this setup to work on their Android smartphone / tablet.

Is there a solution to this issue of email not sending as your other aliases when using an Android device? Yes. It is below.

Step One – Setup Additional “Send As” Aliases in Gmail

Login to your Gmail via your web browser. Press the cog symbol and hit “settings”. Click the “Accounts” tab Under “Send Mail As…” follow the settings to add your additional email address(es); IMPORTANT! Save your “Name” as a different name as your “main” account. i.e. if your name is Arthur Smith, use Arthur P. Smith, or A Smith. This is a quirk in the Gmail app. A bug. If you don’t do this, you won’t be able to “send as” from your Gmail app! Follow the additional steps to setup your alias, and be sure to confirm the number which is emailed out to you.

Step Two – Sending from Gmail App in Android Device Step Two – Sending from Gmail App in Android Device

That’s all great, but how do you “send from” that address in your Gmail app?

How to change from address in the Gmail App

When you come to send your email, you need to select the alias from the dropdown menu at the top of your email.

The picture to the right demonstrates where this is, when you come to send.

Assuming you added your address correctly as above, and gave your alias a slightly different name, you will be able to see it in the list. Select it and send from!

Any problems, or success stories, feel free to leave a (public) comment below.