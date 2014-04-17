If you are a Google Apps (Gmail for domains) customer and you have more than one domain and/or more than one email address you would like to send from (or “Send As”), then chances are you’ll want this to work on all your email clients and devices.
A number of times, users have experienced trouble getting this setup to work on their Android smartphone / tablet.
Is there a solution to this issue of email not sending as your other aliases when using an Android device? Yes. It is below.
Step One – Setup Additional “Send As” Aliases in Gmail
- Login to your Gmail via your web browser.
- Press the cog symbol and hit “settings”.
- Click the “Accounts” tab
- Under “Send Mail As…” follow the settings to add your additional email address(es);
- IMPORTANT! Save your “Name” as a different name as your “main” account. i.e. if your name is Arthur Smith, use Arthur P. Smith, or A Smith. This is a quirk in the Gmail app. A bug. If you don’t do this, you won’t be able to “send as” from your Gmail app!
- Follow the additional steps to setup your alias, and be sure to confirm the number which is emailed out to you.
Step Two – Sending from Gmail App in Android Device
That’s all great, but how do you “send from” that address in your Gmail app?
How to change from address in the Gmail App
When you come to send your email, you need to select the alias from the dropdown menu at the top of your email.
The picture to the right demonstrates where this is, when you come to send.
Assuming you added your address correctly as above, and gave your alias a slightly different name, you will be able to see it in the list. Select it and send from!
Any problems, or success stories, feel free to leave a (public) comment below.
5 thoughts on “Send As Multiple Addresses in Gmail (Google Apps) using Android (etc)”
Note that the Gmail app is also available for iPhone, though there is a way to send from aliases using iPhone’s inherent “Mail” program through IMAP and/or POP.
If you’re looking for the following instructions:
“android gmail send as a different address”
I hope the above tutorial will help you…
I have a question about this.
I set up a POP3 account and a “Send as” email to go along with it. Gmail lets me specify that when a message comes in through the POP3 account, responses will automatically be sent through the corresponding “Send as” account.
This doesn’t work when I reply to a message using the Gmail app on my Android phone. By default, it replies from my main Gmail address, requiring me to make the change myself.
Is there any way to get the Gmail app for Android to send replies from the corresponding “Send as” account by default? I am afraid I won’t always remember to make the change when I send emails, and that this will cause me to accidentally use my personal email on business correspondence.
Thanks!
This tutorial helps me a lot because I also want to send multiple addresses Gmail using android. But I have a question. Why it is compulsory to save the name different from the main account. But when I follow all your steps then I got success.
Okay, well here’s the short answer: I don’t know why. But I do know it works, and always works, and does not work if the name is the same. I sort of thought (2-3 years ago when I originally wrote this) that it would be updated and this would fall away and not be used… but not, this is still an issue, today. I routinely have colleagues and clients I send here even now.