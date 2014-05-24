How to Turn Off or Change the “Life Companion” Home Screen Text on Samsung Galaxy S4

(Last Updated On: August 21, 2014)

My phone is not a “Life Companion” your phone is not a “Life Companion”.

No matter how smart your smartphone is, and there is no denying the Samsung Galaxy s4 that we use at Silicon Dales is a very smart phone (maybe the battery life could be a little longer, but you can’t win them all…), it is still just that. A phone.

So when you first unbox your Samsung Galaxy s4, turn it on, and realise that your phone considers itself to be a “Life Companion” perhaps, understandably, like us, you think, “hey, isn’t there some way to disable that?!”.

Well, there is, and I will describe how below, because, it took us a little while to work out how, and, a few days ago, when having coffee with friends, it became apparent I was the only person who had succesfully changed my phone’s welcome screen to read “Just Rob’s phone..”.

How to Change or Turn Off “Life Companion” Message on Samsung Galaxy s4

Turn on and open your phone’s main screen Click “apps” Find “Settings” and open that At the top, you want the second option, “My Device” The first option is called “Lock Screen” Click “Lock Screen Widgets” Click “Edit Personal Information” Here you can edit the message!

So, that’s Settings > My Device > Lock Screen > Lock Screen Widgets > Edit Personal Information

Simple! (or not…)

