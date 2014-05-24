How to Turn Off or Change the “Life Companion” Home Screen Text on Samsung Galaxy S4

My phone is not a “Life Companion” your phone is not a “Life Companion”.
No matter how smart your smartphone is, and there is no denying the Samsung Galaxy s4 that we use at Silicon Dales is a very smart phone (maybe the battery life could be a little longer, but you can’t win them all…), it is still just that. A phone.
So when you first unbox your Samsung Galaxy s4, turn it on, and realise that your phone considers itself to be a “Life Companion” perhaps, understandably, like us, you think, “hey, isn’t there some way to disable that?!”.
Well, there is, and I will describe how below, because, it took us a little while to work out how, and, a few days ago, when having coffee with friends, it became apparent I was the only person who had succesfully changed my phone’s welcome screen to read “Just Rob’s phone..”.
How to Change or Turn Off “Life Companion” Message on Samsung Galaxy s4
- Turn on and open your phone’s main screen
- Click “apps”
- Find “Settings” and open that
- At the top, you want the second option, “My Device”
- The first option is called “Lock Screen”
- Click “Lock Screen Widgets”
- Click “Edit Personal Information”
- Here you can edit the message!
So, that’s Settings > My Device > Lock Screen > Lock Screen Widgets > Edit Personal Information
Simple! (or not…)
Leave a comment below if this has been bugging you for ages and you finally got it fixed using the instructions! Or, if you still need help getting this message changed.
You’ll also notice I edited my lock screen to have a picture of a fire on it. If you’d like to know how to edit this picture, that is for another time, request this in the comments below.
Note that the Life Companion text happens on the “Lock Screen” not the home screen as I incorrectly wrote in the title!
Thanks! Only had phone 2 weeks but it was bugging me.
This is great, thanks for the help!
Thanks, it’s just bad graphic design putting that ‘life companion’ on the lock screen.
Thanks, all that really helpful. But can you tell me now how to get Yahoo on my S4 – was already installed on the ACE2 – my gmail is synced but can’t find Yahoo. Thanks
THANK YOU! I knew I had almost changed the text once, I just couldn’t find where!
Thanks so much for the help Robin…it bugs me no more 🙂
Thanks you are a genuis, I would have never thought of until I can across your thread.
can’t click on “lock screen” its there but it can’t open .am using s4mini
Hi, sounds like there’s something strange happening with your phone. Might be worth restarting the phone (turn off and on) and try again.
Rob
the problem is I cant open that lock screen widget
Thank you so much! My phone is a useful tool, not my companion. Just as you mentioned.
I can’t Change it because my phone is Samsung m-horse j7
Does anyone know how to change the password for Life Companion so I can get to Settings and get rid of it. I have tried dragging it down but I am not getting anywhere. I don’t even know why it came up – have not seen it before so I do not know what the password even is. It is on my S4 and have this phone for about 6 years.
Thanks for any help because I do not want to reset and lose everything on my phone!
Same thing happened here. Did you find a solution? I can not use my phone!
Vomitworthy title, shocking font too.
Thank God for people like you!
Thanks…..Please tell me how to edit picture .