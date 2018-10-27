How to remove Google account from Samsung Galaxy s4

I recently recycled (read dug out of retirement for second phone use!) a Samsung Galaxy s4, and I wanted to remove a heap of old Google accounts, but, having updated Android, the option was nowhere to be seen.

It took me a long time to figure out how to do this, so I’m posting here for anyone stuck in a similar situation.

To remove a Google Account from Samsung Galaxy s4

Go to settings Click “Accounts” Select “Google” (you probably already did this, but bear with me!) Click the account you want to remove – it will show you sync options, but no remove button in sight… Bottom left of your phone, next to the main button, there’s a menu button (opposite side to the “back” button) – hit this This will reveal 2 options, one of which is “Remove account” – hit this A confirm screen pops up – confirm that you really want to remove the account… and wait Its gone!

Please leave a comment below if this helped you today. After it took me around 2 months, I suspect you might have been looking a while for this setting!