How to remove Google account from Samsung Galaxy s4

Last updated on by Robin Scott
How to remove Google account from Samsung Galaxy s4 featured image

I recently recycled (read dug out of retirement for second phone use!) a Samsung Galaxy s4, and I wanted to remove a heap of old Google accounts, but, having updated Android, the option was nowhere to be seen.

It took me a long time to figure out how to do this, so I’m posting here for anyone stuck in a similar situation.

To remove a Google Account from Samsung Galaxy s4

  1. Go to settings
  2. Click “Accounts”
  3. Select “Google” (you probably already did this, but bear with me!)
  4. Click the account you want to remove – it will show you sync options, but no remove button in sight…
  5. Bottom left of your phone, next to the main button, there’s a menu button (opposite side to the “back” button) – hit this
  6. This will reveal 2 options, one of which is “Remove account” – hit this
  7. A confirm screen pops up – confirm that you really want to remove the account… and wait
  8. Its gone!

Please leave a comment below if this helped you today. After it took me around 2 months, I suspect you might have been looking a while for this setting!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *