AWS AMI Let’s Encrypt Troubleshooting & Fixing “No module named interface”

This is a pretty technical post, about how to troubleshoot and fix a not-quite-renewing correctly lets encrypt certificate on AWS instances!
If you’ve tried to renew a Lets Encrypt cert on AWS EC2, and have run into an issue, which ends with (something like):
from zope.interface import Interface
ImportError: No module named interface
You have probably had an issue updating your certificate using the Lets Encrypt auto update feature.
There is a good summary of this issue, here, but if you wanted to give the solution which usually works for us a quick spin, it is the following:
pip install --upgrade pip
pip install virtualenv --upgrade
cd /opt/letsencrypt
./certbot-auto renew
The above usually resolves our issues.
Incidentally, if you had a cron running some other update regime, its maybe time to grab a new Lets Encrypt and start using `./certbot-auto renew` – this will update all the certs on your box!
Good luck with your free securification!
This issue raised for me recently, and the solution was a little more convoluted this time. Watch out how you are sudo-ing in AWS, and also you may need to re-install certbot as well, using commands along these lines:
Use AWS as root, with:
sudo su -
Then run the following to update:
$ pip install pip -U
$ pip install virtualenv -U
$ pip install zope.interface -U
$ pip install certbot -U
Then try:
$ sudo ./certbot-auto --debug renew
It should be noted that the final command without the `sudo` did not work.