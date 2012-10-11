How to Update Linux on Amazon EC2 with Yum

It’s really quite straightforward to update your Amazon EC2 instance to the latest versions:

Login with your secure key via your terminal window; then Type “Sudo -i” and hit enter Type “yum update” and hit enter Hit “Y” to agree to the updates Wait for the software to carry out the update. That’s it!

The time the above takes depends upon what you have installed, and how recently you updated, and, usually, whether or not the kernel itself needs an update.

This is just one of a multitude of regular maintenance tasks that Silicon Dales performs for Enterprise clients using our fully managed cloud hosting under our Monthly Maintenance Packages.

