G Suite Basic & Business Discount Coupon Codes

At Silicon Dales, we’re G Suite partners and we’re proud of it. This means we re-sell the mighty G Suite packages to our valued clients, usually with bundled other services and support plans. For this, our clients get a human contact at Silicon Dales who can setup mail on demand, assist with migrating and on-boarding, and a host of other things that G Suite admins need to do.

But the managed offering we have for medium to large business clients isn’t for everyone.

Some of you out there want to manage your own G Suite Basic or G Suite Business plan for your team or business.

For those cases, we’re pleased to say we can refer you to the right place and give you a nice gentle landing – a 20% off coupon, for both Basic and Business packages.

You can’t say fairer than that 🙂

G Suite Plans & Coupons

Click here to visit G Suite and browse plans.

G Suite Basic Plan Coupon Code

The code below, entered during signup, will entitle you to 20% off for the first year of usage of the Basic plan.

P47TXY7MVTHG6C6

G Suite Business Plan Coupon Code

The code below, entered during signup, will entitle you to 20% off for the first year of usage of the Business plan.

P6P33L6LW7WCR7W

Can’t decide? Contact Silicon Dales for a consultation about your mail needs.