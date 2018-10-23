G Suite Basic & Business Discount Coupon Codes

At Silicon Dales, we’re G Suite partners and we’re proud of it. This means we re-sell the mighty G Suite packages to our valued clients, usually with bundled other services and support plans. For this, our clients get a human contact at Silicon Dales who can setup mail on demand, assist with migrating and on-boarding, and a host of other things that G Suite admins need to do.
But the managed offering we have for medium to large business clients isn’t for everyone.
Some of you out there want to manage your own G Suite Basic or G Suite Business plan for your team or business.
For those cases, we’re pleased to say we can refer you to the right place and give you a nice gentle landing – a 20% off coupon, for both Basic and Business packages.
You can’t say fairer than that 🙂
G Suite Plans & Coupons
Click here to visit G Suite and browse plans.
G Suite Basic Plan Coupon Code
The code below, entered during signup, will entitle you to 20% off for the first year of usage of the Basic plan.
G Suite Business Plan Coupon Code
The code below, entered during signup, will entitle you to 20% off for the first year of usage of the Business plan.
Can’t decide? Contact Silicon Dales for a consultation about your mail needs.