How Do I Turn Off the Pop-up Blocker in Google Chrome Browser?

Ever wondered how to turn off the popup blocker in Google Chrome? Perhaps you trust a site and you’re getting popups blocked? Maybe its happening on your own website!?

Whatever the cause, if you’re having trouble with popup blocker stopping things you’d rather actually see, then the tutorial below will help you to get this working.

If you’ve had a popup blocked by Chrome, you’ll see the blocked pop-up alert in the right hand side of your browser bar. It looks like this:

To allow popups for the site you’re currently visiting, do the following steps:

Click the icon in your browser bar – this one Click the link relating to the popup in the site you’d like to see (you might have more than one showing here) To always allow popups for this site, select “Always shop pop-ups from…” (it should show the domain name)

Step 3 will mean you’ll never see this warning again on this browser for this site.

If you want to allow popups before you get one blocked, ahead of time, then do the following:

Click the 3 dots in the top right of your Chrome browser Select the “Settings” option Click on “Show advanced settings” Click “Privacy” then select “Content Settings” In the “pop-ups” area, select “Do not allow any site to show pop-ups” (this disables them generally) Then click “manage exceptions” Type in the domain of the site you’d like to allow pop-ups from – for example, to allow anything from SiliconDales.com, type: “silicondales.com”

That’s it!

Leave a comment below if you have any issues with getting this done.