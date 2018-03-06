How to subscript in Google Docs

As I was recently writing a piece on how to superscript in Google Docs which went into a bit more detail about this specific feature than our big list of Google Docs hotkeys article, I thought it might be nice to share the instructions on how to do “subscript” in Google’s market leading word processing and collaborative document preparation tool!

What is subscript

Subscript text is text which displays “below” the rest of the line of text, for example like this .

When might subscript be useful

Subscript text is useful in situations where you want to display a formula, particular a scientific formula, in your text. For example, this is water:

H 2 O

How to make text subscript in Google Docs

In Google Docs, to make text display at or below the baseline, then do the following:

Highlight the text you wish to subscript; then Press CTRL + ,

Specifically this means you should press the CTRL and the comma key at the same time.

