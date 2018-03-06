If you’re like us, you’ll love using Google Docs for collaborating on work with your colleagues. Its super simple, and the end product looks just great!

But sometimes, you’ll find yourself looking for an option or function that you just can’t figure out. For those times, we produced a big guide to all the shortcut commands for Google Docs, here.

But this guide is to tell you how to do just. One. Thing. That is, how to make text superscript in Google Docs.

What is Superscript?

Superscript is when some text shows higher in the line than the other text – like when you square something, or its the 8th (the th would be superscript!).

Or, even more simply, for your viewing pleasure, it looks like this. Nobody would want to do that, though, they might want to do it like this 1st!

How to superscript in Google Docs

To make this work in a Google Doc, all you have to do is:

Highlight the text to be superscripted (i.e. the “st” in the above 1st example); then Press CTRL + .

To clarify, hold down the CTRL key and the full stop (UK) or period (USA) key at the same time.

Any questions?

Leave a comment below if you’d like to ask about this! Silicon Dales are G Suite resellers, and as a consequence we work with Google Docs (and the rest of the package) very regularly. If we don’t know the answer, chances are we know someone who does!