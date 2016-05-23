Have you ever been on Google Docs and wondered “isn’t there some shortcut key for that?!?” Quite often, there is. Below are many of the popular keyboard shortcuts for Google Docs. Hint: you can find these while you are in Google Docs by pressing ctrl + / (on Windows) and obtain the full list at […]
How to subscript in Google Docs
As I was recently writing a piece on how to superscript in Google Docs which went into a bit more detail about this specific feature than our big list of Google Docs hotkeys article, I thought it might be nice to share the instructions on how to do “subscript” in Google’s market leading word processing […]
How to superscript in Google Docs
If you’re like us, you’ll love using Google Docs for collaborating on work with your colleagues. Its super simple, and the end product looks just great! But sometimes, you’ll find yourself looking for an option or function that you just can’t figure out. For those times, we produced a big guide to all the shortcut […]
How to Set Out-of-Office Replies in G Suite
At this time of year, at least in the Northern Hemisphere, many companies are beginning to plan holiday breaks and cover. There are many tools available within Google’s G Suite which can help businesses to manage holiday breaks without interrupting workflow. One of these is straight forward, out-of-office replies for the email component of G […]
Tutorial: Connect to Gmail over IMAP with Outlook
The following instructions will allow you to connect to a Gmail (or Google Apps) email account with Outlook. Note this is an update as there is a new step that needs to take place, that of “allowing less secure apps” to access Gmail. This is basically because of the way Outlook communicates with Gmail, and […]
The Difference Between Free Gmail (Google) Accounts and Google Apps Business Accounts
What’s the difference between a free Gmail account and a Google Apps account? Free Gmail accounts (or, more accurately, Google Accounts) provide a basic collection of Google services, and a low amount of online storage. Google Apps accounts have higher storage limits, and online document tools, often meaning that you can save money on other […]
Adding Your Google Apps / Gmail Account to Outlook
If you have just setup a Google Apps account through Silicon Dales, or you have an existing Google Apps or Gmail account that you’d like to access using any version of Microsoft Outlook, including Outlook 2013 on Windows 8.1, or an older version of Outlook on an older version of Microsoft Windows, the instructions below […]
How to Import Email into G Suite’s Gmail from Outlook Using IMAP (including Sent Mail)
Upgrade Your G Suite Account to Include Google Hangouts
Silicon Dales has setup the majority of clients with Gmail for Domains, now known as G Suite. Basically, this means our clients have world class email systems, but they also have access to a suite of other Google services. What services are included with my email package? The G Suite email accounts also include: Docs […]
How to make virtual reality videos using G Suite
G Suite offers the ability to upload and using virtual reality and augmented reality videos through associated Youtube accounts. Youtube has a full tutorial for the requirements and a special way to save the VR video file here: https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/6316263?hl=en-GB The videos will then show within your normal Youtube channel associated with your G Suite account. […]
G Suite Enterprise Available Through Silicon Dales
We have big news for G Suite customers old and new: Silicon Dales are now resellers of the G Suite Enterprise product through our partnership with Google Cloud. So, What’s G Suite Enterprise? First up, an explanation of what G Suite is: G Suite is what used to be called Google Apps for Business. Its […]
How to change margins on Google Docs
If you’re a G Suite customer or Google Account free user, and you gain the great collaborative and time saving benefit of using Google Docs for your Word Processing, maybe you wanted to learn how to do certain little tricks!? In this tutorial, we describe how you can change the margin sizes on Google Docs […]
Make Gmail Look like Outlook – Add a Preview Pane
There’s a way to make Gmail look like Outlook, even when accessed over the web application. This used to be called “Window Pane” and located under “Labs” in settings, but that’s not there any more, as it is now called “Preview Pane”. For those of you who love the Outlook method to view email while […]
Google Apps Free Usage Tier No Longer Available
We’ve been telling clients for some time that Google Apps (in principle, Gmail for domains) would likely remove it’s free service, as it looks to monetise this service further. When first launched, Google Apps offered a free service for up to 50 email addresses. Our business, and many of our early clients, were able to […]
How to Migrate Contacts from Outlook to Google Apps Email
If you have a new email account via Google Apps, or a personal Gmail account, you might want to import all your old contacts from your Outlook program on your desktop or laptop computer so that you can use this list when accessing webmail, or sending mail via other devices. The instructions below will allow […]
Tutorial: How To Enable POP3 in Gmail & Collect in a New Google Apps Account
If you already use Gmail but have recently switched to using Google Apps for your business, you may want to collect all your old Gmail email and have that sent to your new account. This is possible using the tutorial below, which describes the two steps involved in getting this working. In this example, I […]
Justification in Google Drive / Docs Tutorial
Are you looking to find out how to “justify” your text in Google Docs? The tutorial below will help you to achieve just that! What is Justified Text? Justification in this sense, means that every line is the same width. Justified blocks of text appear to have a straight line down the right-hand side as […]
How to Automatically Delete Spam Email from Gmail
How to Delete Spam on Gmail / Google Apps for Work
If you’re looking to delete spam on your Google Mail account (whether Gmail or Google Apps for Work) the following instructions will get you there. Note spam will automatically be deleted after 30 days, and you can use mail filters to automatically remove spam (not recommended in case of false positives). How to Delete Spam […]
How to skip inbox for mail sent to a Groups or Alias address in Gmail or G Suite
If you have successfully added an email group or alias to your G Suite mail account, like if you have a special promotion running with its own address, or if a colleague left and you wanted to still receive anything sent their way in future, then perhaps you don’t want all this mail cluttering up […]