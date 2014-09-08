Justification in Google Drive / Docs Tutorial

Are you looking to find out how to “justify” your text in Google Docs? The tutorial below will help you to achieve just that!

What is Justified Text?

Justification in this sense, means that every line is the same width. Justified blocks of text appear to have a straight line down the right-hand side as well as the left hand side. So, each line starts and finishes at precisely the same point.

This is achieved in a couple of ways: by increasing the spaces between words, the spaces between letters, in order to achieve the style.

Justifying Text Using Google Docs

Google Docs in Google Drive, (Google’s word processor, available to Google Apps users in the cloud, for free, or included in an Apps subscription) allows you to justify either your whole document, or a single paragraph or block of text.

To Justify All Text in Google Docs

To achieve justified text, you will want to click the button which looks like 5 parallel lines and type your text.

To Justify One Paragraph in Google Docs

To justify a paragraph or block of text, simply highlight the text you’d like to appear justified, then click that symbol.

Where’s the Button??

That symbol looks like this in Google docs – just push the button!

Shortcuts & Hotkeys?

Is there an even faster way? Yes! The shortcut keys (on windows machines) are pressing the following at the same time:

Ctrl + Shift + J

If you do this while a block of text is justified, it will justify only that text. If you do it with the cursor sitting flashing, all text you type afterwards shall be justified.

Leave a comment below if you have further questions.