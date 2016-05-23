Have you ever been on Google Docs and wondered “isn’t there some shortcut key for that?!?”
Quite often, there is. Below are many of the popular keyboard shortcuts for Google Docs. Hint: you can find these while you are in Google Docs by pressing ctrl + / (on Windows) and obtain the full list at any time. But, since you’re here, the list is below, too!
In case you were Googling around for a precise shortcut, and in order that you might land here and learn of that full list, below it is reproduced for your knowledge…
Text formatting
|Bold
|Ctrl+B
|Italic
|Ctrl+I
|Underline
|Ctrl+U
|Strikethrough
|Alt+Shift+5
|Superscript
|Ctrl+.
|Subscript
|Ctrl+,
|Clear formatting
|Ctrl+\ or Ctrl+Space
Paragraph formatting
|Apply ‘Normal text’
|Ctrl+Alt+0 or Ctrl+Alt+Num-0
|Apply ‘Heading 1’
|Ctrl+Alt+1 or Ctrl+Alt+Num-1
|Apply ‘Heading 2’
|Ctrl+Alt+2 or Ctrl+Alt+Num-2
|Apply ‘Heading 3’
|Ctrl+Alt+3 or Ctrl+Alt+Num-3
|Apply ‘Heading 4’
|Ctrl+Alt+4 or Ctrl+Alt+Num-4
|Apply ‘Heading 5’
|Ctrl+Alt+5 or Ctrl+Alt+Num-5
|Apply ‘Heading 6’
|Ctrl+Alt+6 or Ctrl+Alt+Num-6
|Left align text
|Ctrl+Shift+L
|Center align text
|Ctrl+Shift+E
|Right align text
|Ctrl+Shift+R
|Justify text
|Ctrl+Shift+J
|Toggle numbered list
|Ctrl+Shift+7
|Toggle bulleted list
|Ctrl+Shift+8
With objects
|Resize larger
|Ctrl+Alt+K
|Resize smaller
|Ctrl+Alt+J
Editing
|Insert link…
|Ctrl+K
|Find…
|Ctrl+F
|Find and replace…
|Ctrl+H
|Define word
|Ctrl+Shift+Y
|Copy formatting
|Ctrl+Alt+C
|Paste formatting
|Ctrl+Alt+V
|Switch to editing
|Ctrl+Alt+Shift+Z
|Switch to suggesting
|Ctrl+Alt+Shift+X
|Switch to viewing
|Ctrl+Alt+Shift+C
|Chat
|Shift+Esc
|Insert or move to header
|Ctrl+Alt+O Ctrl+Alt+H
|Insert or move to footer
|Ctrl+Alt+O Ctrl+Alt+F
|Insert footnote
|Ctrl+Alt+F
|Move to next heading
|Ctrl+Alt+N Ctrl+Alt+H
|Move to previous heading
|Ctrl+Alt+P Ctrl+Alt+H
|Move to next heading 1
|Ctrl+Alt+N Ctrl+Alt+1
|Move to previous heading 1
|Ctrl+Alt+P Ctrl+Alt+1
|Move to next heading 2
|Ctrl+Alt+N Ctrl+Alt+2
|Move to previous heading 2
|Ctrl+Alt+P Ctrl+Alt+2
|Move to next heading 3
|Ctrl+Alt+N Ctrl+Alt+3
|Move to previous heading 3
|Ctrl+Alt+P Ctrl+Alt+3
|Move to next heading 4
|Ctrl+Alt+N Ctrl+Alt+4
|Move to previous heading 4
|Ctrl+Alt+P Ctrl+Alt+4
|Move to next heading 5
|Ctrl+Alt+N Ctrl+Alt+5
|Move to previous heading 5
|Ctrl+Alt+P Ctrl+Alt+5
|Move to next heading 6
|Ctrl+Alt+N Ctrl+Alt+6
|Move to previous heading 6
|Ctrl+Alt+P Ctrl+Alt+6
|Move into current footnote
|Ctrl+Alt+E Ctrl+Alt+F
|Move to next misspelling
|Ctrl+’
|Move to previous misspelling
|Ctrl+;
|Research
|Ctrl+Alt+Shift+I
Menus
|File menu
|Alt+Shift+F
|Edit menu
|Alt+Shift+E
|View menu
|Alt+Shift+V
|Insert menu
|Alt+Shift+I
|Format menu
|Alt+Shift+O
|Tools menu
|Alt+Shift+T
|Add-ons menu
|Alt+Shift+N
|Count words
|Ctrl+Shift+C
|Table menu
|Alt+Shift+B
|Help menu
|Alt+Shift+H
|Context menu
|Ctrl+Shift+\ or Ctrl+Shift+X
Comments
|Add comment
|Ctrl+Alt+M
|Open comments thread…
|Ctrl+Alt+Shift+A
|Enter current comment
|Ctrl+Alt+E Ctrl+Alt+C
|Move to next comment
|Ctrl+Alt+N Ctrl+Alt+C
|Move to previous comment
|Ctrl+Alt+P Ctrl+Alt+C
