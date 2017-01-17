Make Gmail Look like Outlook – Add a Preview Pane

There’s a way to make Gmail look like Outlook, even when accessed over the web application.

This used to be called “Window Pane” and located under “Labs” in settings, but that’s not there any more, as it is now called “Preview Pane”. For those of you who love the Outlook method to view email while your inbox (or folder) of mail is still visible – i.e. in the same screen.

The instructions below will get you there!

Enable Preview Pane in Settings > Labs

Login to your Gmail account; Click the cog icon at the top right; Select “Settings” from the drop down menu; Select Labs in the list of tabs across the top; Search for preview, and you should see the “Preview Pane” lab; Click “Enable” next to that; Press Save Changes at the bottom.

This will have enabled Preview Pane for your Gmail. You now need to add a preview pane to your inbox, so that this actually works.

The instructions below do that.

Add a Preview Pane to Gmail

To read messages using a preview pane in Gmail or Gsuite for business.

Go to your inbox Now you have “Preview Pane” enabled, you should have a box next to the cog at the top right, which has a down arrow. Click that. Select “Vertical Split” and this should give you the Outlook Style. Select an email, and you will see it previewed in the pane to the right, just like Outlook.

That should be it!

Not done it? Want something else?

Any problems, leave a comment below.

