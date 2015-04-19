The Difference Between Free Gmail (Google) Accounts and Google Apps Business Accounts

What’s the difference between a free Gmail account and a Google Apps account?

Free Gmail accounts (or, more accurately, Google Accounts) provide a basic collection of Google services, and a low amount of online storage.

Google Apps accounts have higher storage limits, and online document tools, often meaning that you can save money on other services you have been paying for, such as Office Tools, Digital Drive tools, Communication and Calendar tools.

Main Difference – email at your domain. yourname@yourdomain.com rather than yourname4423423@gmail.com. For business users, this is a must.

Main Cost Saving – one premium account for Sharing large files (Dropbox pro account replacement), creating, storing and sharing documents such as word processed docs, spreadsheets, presentations (Microsoft Office replacement), Calendars and communication tools (video conferencing, telephone conferencing replacement).

Plus the email – and in particular, spam filters – is some of the best in the business, if not the best.

But lastly, if you have a business, with several Google Apps users, and one of them leaves, you still have access to the email, and ultimate control of the account. With free Gmail / Google accounts, you do not. The free accounts are issued to individuals. Google Apps (now known as Google for Work) accounts are issued to businesses, with the users held within them.

What’s the difference beween a Google Apps account your company signs up itself, and one bought through Silicon Dales?

If you sign up with Google Apps as a business, you administer your Google Apps account, with Google’s ordinary support. This is often not sufficient for a business which wishes to act quickly to add / remove / fix email and other Google Apps accounts.

If you don’t have anyone in your business willing or able to administer your Google Apps account, then it is often more cost effective to buy Google Apps through a reseller who provides support and administration services, such as Silicon Dales.

Silicon Dales clients receive telephone and email support, for example, if you want to add a new user, you just request this from your account contact. If you want to remove an old user and forward emails sent to his or her email address to another user, you just ask your Silicon Dales account contact and this is done for you.

We charge a small fee on top of the monthly account fee for this support, per user account.

For a full breakdown of the main features of your Silicon Dales Google Apps account, visit the following link:

https://silicondales.com/services/managed-google-work/