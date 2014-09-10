Upgrade Your G Suite Account to Include Google Hangouts

Silicon Dales has setup the majority of clients with Gmail for Domains, now known as G Suite.

Basically, this means our clients have world class email systems, but they also have access to a suite of other Google services.

What services are included with my email package?

The G Suite email accounts also include:

– keep your dates in mind, set reminders, invite other colleagues and synchronize with your smartphone so you get reminders on the move! Chat – this is being upgraded to “Hangouts” which means you can screen share, video chat, remote desktop and more.

How do I upgrade my chat feature to Hangouts?

Find the chat feature, bottom left of your email screen. Click on your picture. Click on “Try the new Hangouts”.