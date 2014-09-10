Silicon Dales has setup the majority of clients with Gmail for Domains, now known as G Suite.
Basically, this means our clients have world class email systems, but they also have access to a suite of other Google services.
What services are included with my email package?
The G Suite email accounts also include:
- Docs – write spreadsheets, word documents and more, but here’s the kicker – you can share the document and work on it with colleagues at the same time, wherever you are.
- Calendar – keep your dates in mind, set reminders, invite other colleagues and synchronize with your smartphone so you get reminders on the move!
- Chat – this is being upgraded to “Hangouts” which means you can screen share, video chat, remote desktop and more.
How do I upgrade my chat feature to Hangouts?
Find the chat feature, bottom left of your email screen. Click on your picture. Click on “Try the new Hangouts”.
1 thought on “Upgrade Your G Suite Account to Include Google Hangouts”
As a side note, using Hangouts, we can do things like takeover your screen, and this will allow us to achieve, for example, setting up your outlook email and etc remotely.