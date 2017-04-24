How to Migrate to CloudWays

Silicon Dales have been very impressed with the Magento Web Hosting offering over at CloudWays.

The service includes 24/7 support and free migrations, as well as being reasonably priced for most entry-level clients.

Silicon Dales endorses the hosting provided by CloudWays as suitable and preferable for the majority of Magento websites.

How to Migrate to CloudWays

Getting Started

Setup a plan by:

  • clicking here.
  • Click on any of the “start free” green buttons
  • Add your email address, choose a password, then you’re in.

Moving Your Website Files to CloudWays

For current Silicon Dales clients: Contact Us with your new CloudWays login details and we’ll complete the migration on your behalf.

For most new users: CloudWays offer one free migration. For details on how to book click here.

Changing Your Domain Records

For current Silicon Dales clients: Silicon Dales will help you to achieve this.

For most new users: full details are here, along with a video!

