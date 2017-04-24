Silicon Dales have been very impressed with the Magento Web Hosting offering over at CloudWays.
The service includes 24/7 support and free migrations, as well as being reasonably priced for most entry-level clients.
Silicon Dales endorses the hosting provided by CloudWays as suitable and preferable for the majority of Magento websites.
How to Migrate to CloudWays
Getting Started
Setup a plan by:
- clicking here.
- Click on any of the “start free” green buttons
- Add your email address, choose a password, then you’re in.
Moving Your Website Files to CloudWays
For current Silicon Dales clients: Contact Us with your new CloudWays login details and we’ll complete the migration on your behalf.
For most new users: CloudWays offer one free migration. For details on how to book click here.
Changing Your Domain Records
For current Silicon Dales clients: Silicon Dales will help you to achieve this.
For most new users: full details are here, along with a video!
