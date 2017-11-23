(Last Updated On: November 23, 2017)

Kinsta is Silicon Dales’ favourite managed WordPress + WooCommerce hosts when it comes to the support, available features and admin panel. Though they’re traditionally a little more expensive than most other hosts, they nicely combine the things business owners need to know with a developer friendly approach (they allow SSH access and WP CLI, by default, for example).

Importantly, Kinsta has beyond decent infrastructure, running on Google’s Cloud Platform – which is something we, as Google Cloud Partners, can get behind 100%!

How to Migrate to Kinsta

Getting Started

We recommend you start with at least a Pro plan by:

Clicking here Go to plans, click on the “choose” button on the PRO plan (go higher if you need more subdomains / websites / traffic allowance) Setup your account with email, name & password, then press “Continue” Decide whether to pay monthly or annually (2 months free!) Enter your payment information, click “finish up”

Moving Your Website Files to Kinsta

For current Silicon Dales clients: contact the support email with your new Kinsta login details and we’ll complete the migration on your behalf.

For most new users: login to your Kinsta account and click on “Migrations”. PRO accounts and up include free migrations. Full instructions for this process are here.

For advanced users: To migrate your WordPress website into Kinsta by yourself, follow the instructions here.

Changing Your Domain Records

For current Silicon Dales clients: Silicon Dales will help you to achieve this.

For most new users: you will then need to point your domain records at Kinsta. There’s a section on this at Kinsta, and the site recommends using their Amazon Route 53 DNS. This is also something we can get behind. AWS Route 53 is close to the best in the business when it comes to speedy DNS resolution.

Offloaded Alternative – gain a little speed, and save bandwidth costs by using a CDN and proxy rolled into one. This can start off free, at CloudFlare. Note that it needs to be setup right for WooCommerce, and you will want to watch your SSL gets setup right; and also that the caching is good; but this is a great way to get speedy delivery world-wide, and also to prevent your bandwidth costs spiking hugely (cacheable content like images, CSS and pages which don’t change can be served via CloudFlare without ever hitting your Kinsta hosting!).

Any Questions?

If you’d like help migrating your site to Kinsta, get in touch with Silicon Dales.