PHP 7.0 Reaches End of Life on 3 December 2018 😱

If you, like us, were thinking Christmas comes round faster and faster each year, then you’ll no doubt think it was only yesterday that the awesome improvements PHP 7.0 brought along with it hit our servers and started powering up our WordPress sites way better than PHP 5.6, which was itself cool for its era.

PHP 5.6 and 7.0 End of Life Next Month!

Both PHP 5.6 (December 31) and PHP 7.0 (December 3) will be reaching End of Life in December 2018.

Ideally Go to PHP 7.2

We recommend to update to PHP 7.2 – and in fact, have been doing this for clients for some time now. PHP 7.1 reaches the end of its “support” period on December 1 2018, and will have security updates for exactly 1 year after that, meaning it, too, will be End of Life before you know it (1 Dec 2019), so why not go for PHP 7.2? Well, how is your code looking!?

Currently Supported PHP Versions

See the PHP lifetime information here.

Updating WordPress Sites from PHP 5.6 or 7.0 to PHP 7.2

Updating to PHP 7.2 is not without issues though, particularly if you have older code. You will most likely get warnings and perhaps even errors coming from some of your scripts. If you’d like help upgrading your WordPress site from PHP 5.6 or PHP 7.0 to PHP 7.2, then please contact Silicon Dales.