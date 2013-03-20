The tutorial below describes how to remove the PayPal logo that shows up by default in Magento’s standard themes, in the bottom right-hand side.

We’re working on another Magento installation for a client this week, and, as often happens, the latest version of Magento Community has moved a few things around.

We wanted to lose the Now Accepting PayPal logo from the right-hand side column on the website we’re making as we’re not really interested in promoting one particular payment service provider over the others. This option used to live in System → Configuration → PayPal tab → Frontend Experience but the “PayPal” tab has totally gone on the most recent versions of Magento.

So where does this option now live?

Somewhere quite unintuitive, that’s where! Now before you start editing your local.xml (or another) file in your store. STOP. There IS a way using the options panel…

How to Remove the PayPal Logo from Magento Sidebar

Go to your Magento store admin. Login. Go to Settings > Configuration Under “Sales” you will find “Payment Methods”. Now comes the tricky bit. Finding that “Frontend Experience” setting! If you are using UK PayPal, you’ll find it by clicking “Configure” on Website Payments Pro Hosted Solution (Includes Express Checkout) which is the third option down. Then scroll down, and down, to “Fronted Experience Settings” and select “No Logo”. Hit Save! Clear your caches. All done.

Not as simple as it might have been, and certainly, that is a strange place to hide this option, but once unselected, you’re all set…

Hope I’ve helped someone stop scratching their head!

