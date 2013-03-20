The tutorial below describes how to remove the PayPal logo that shows up by default in Magento’s standard themes, in the bottom right-hand side.
We’re working on another Magento installation for a client this week, and, as often happens, the latest version of Magento Community has moved a few things around.
We wanted to lose the Now Accepting PayPal logo from the right-hand side column on the website we’re making as we’re not really interested in promoting one particular payment service provider over the others. This option used to live in System → Configuration → PayPal tab → Frontend Experience but the “PayPal” tab has totally gone on the most recent versions of Magento.
So where does this option now live?
Somewhere quite unintuitive, that’s where! Now before you start editing your local.xml (or another) file in your store. STOP. There IS a way using the options panel…
How to Remove the PayPal Logo from Magento Sidebar
- Go to your Magento store admin.
- Login.
- Go to Settings > Configuration
- Under “Sales” you will find “Payment Methods”.
- Now comes the tricky bit. Finding that “Frontend Experience” setting!
- If you are using UK PayPal, you’ll find it by clicking “Configure” on Website Payments Pro Hosted Solution (Includes Express Checkout) which is the third option down.
- Then scroll down, and down, to “Fronted Experience Settings” and select “No Logo”.
- Hit Save!
- Clear your caches.
- All done.
Not as simple as it might have been, and certainly, that is a strange place to hide this option, but once unselected, you’re all set…
Hope I’ve helped someone stop scratching their head!
Leave a comment below if this just did the job for you, and make me feel better about spending another few minutes with this highly specific Magento tutorial…
Thanks heaps for this! I’ve been looking for hours – very sneaky and stealthy of Magento/eBay/PayPal to obfiscate this stuff – does their image no good, but when Magento sold out to the dark side, we kind of expected these kind of tricks. Appreciate your work!
No problem Michael. I’m not sure it is underhand – it might just be that they didn’t really notice that they removed the option when updating the GUI on the admin panel. Its a big old beast that control panel, and this feature is non critical. But still, very tricky finding this option, as its not in the most obvious place!
Thank you for the guides 🙂 I also disable the Paypal Logo via Configuration >Advance> Advanced then disable the Paypal Mage.
