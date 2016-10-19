Tutorial: Fix Magento upgrade fails with “Unknown cipher in list: TLSv1”

Have you tried to upgrade Magento from the command line (or some other way) and discovered the delicious error message:

Unknown cipher in list: TLSv1

Returned to you in your terminal window?

There is a fix which can work for this, below.

Edit the file downloader/lib/Mage/HTTP/Client/Curl.php, type the following command from the Magento installation directory:

vi downloader/lib/Mage/HTTP/Client/Curl.php

Find the line

$this->curlOption(CURLOPT_SSL_CIPHER_LIST, 'TLSv1');

And replace it with the line

$this->curlOption(CURLOPT_SSLVERSION, 'CURL_SSLVERSION_TLSv1');

This should then perform as expected. Note, if you follow this with a Magento upgrade, you will need to complete this step next time, too… it will very likely be copied open. Cool.

Leave a comment below if this worked or didn’t work for you. Shout hooray or boo as appropriate.