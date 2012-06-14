We like to use the Silicon Dales blog to answer questions we get asked, in a public place, so that others, who are asking the same questions (and typing them into search engines) will land here, and discover the answer.

One question we are frequently asked is “can you get a news section of your site into Google News?”

The answer, as so often, is “it depends”. However, for the avoidance of any false hope, the answer, also, is “probably not”.

Google News is not really intended for what you, as a business, might call “your news” – news about your business.

Google News is intended to deliver news that is likely to be relevant to a large number of people.

If your news website generally promotes one entity – such as your company – then it wouldn’t get into Google News, no matter how hard you tried.

That being said, if your business is news, or you are publishing something that could be considered newsworthy as a matter of course, then, naturally, your website should be in Google News.

If that is your situation, then you’ll want to get your site into Google News. We’ve done this before, and we’ve blogged it before! See “How Do I get a Website into Google News?”

If your question is slightly different, then please leave a (public) comment below.

If you would like to hire us as Web Consultants, or to develop and design your new website, please feel free to contact us here at Silicon Dales.