How Do I Put My Business Into Google Maps?

Most people who come to us with a business looking for a website want to know how to get their site into those Google Maps of the area, complete with their site URL.

Luckily for you, its really quite simple to do this, all you need to do is fill out a simple form – here, at Google Places for Business – with your business name, address, URL, etc, and then wait for Google to send you a postcard with a unique code on it. When you enter that code, Google has then verified that you are where you say you are, and you can get into that map!

This usually takes 3-4 weeks from start to finish.

Find Silicon Dales in Google Maps, here.

For our Enterprise Level clients, we take the trouble to do this for you, as part of the wider SEO and link building process undertaken on your behalf. If you represent a small, medium or larger business for which this sounds appropriate, please contact Silicon Dales today for a free no obligation quote based on your needs.

Feel free to browse our services – we’re honest about what we charge, and what you get for your money.