How to Automatically mark WooCommerce orders “Complete” on receipt of payment

(Last Updated On: February 6, 2018)

Ever wanted your WooCommerce orders to be marked as “complete” straight away – for example if you never need them to be marked “processing” (maybe they are downloads, or a membership, or some other reason which means “processing” is not helpful to you, for example!?)?

The snippet below in this page will get you there. Its designed to make sure a WooCommerce order goes straight to Complete on the customer reaching the thank-you page – i.e. when their payment has successfully completed in WooCommerce.

Remember you can disable processing mail, too

Please note, it is still worth visiting WooCommerce > Settings > Emails and disabling the “Processing” email, as this may still be triggered, resulting in a double mail. If you’re not using the “processing” status, then turning off the mail is a good idea, as you simply don’t need it ever to fire.

The code snippet

The code snippet below should be placed into your child theme’s functions.php file, placed into a snippets plugin, or a custom plugin:

