Received a WooCommerce help SOS through our contact form, so here is the simple answer to a question we’ve been asked more than once!

If you have WordPress + WooCommerce installed, and your theme doesn’t explicitly say it “supports WooCommerce” you’ll get a nag screen at the top that says something along the lines of “your theme doesn’t declare woocommerce support … ” blah blah.

You can click remove, but if you have other admins (perhaps multiple store managers, or even a client website) you might think “let’s get rid of this notice, its not necessary at all, my theme is beautiful and amazing, I just want to remove that!”.

Basically, you want to declare WooCommerce support in your theme (or, at least, the theme you are using).

How to declare WooCommerce support in your theme

Open your theme (or child theme) functions.php file Edit it to add add_theme_support( 'woocommerce' ); Save your functions.php file

Done!

Leave a comment below if this worked / didn’t work for you.