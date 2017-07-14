Below are the minimum requirements for WooCommerce and (by extension) WordPress. Some are taken from WooCommerce, some from WordPress, and also, some, we are adding as recommendations.

It should be apparent, below, which is which!

WooCommerce Official Minimum Requirements

Officially, WooCommerce only requires the following minimums:

PHP 5.6 or greater

MySQL 5.6 or greater

WooCommerce 2.5 requires WordPress 4.1+

WooCommerce 2.6 requires WordPress 4.4+

WP Memory limit of 64 MB or greater (128 MB or higher is preferred)

WooCommerce Official Optional Minimum Requirements

The following requirements are suggested as “optional” but many users will basically require these features.

CURL or fsockopen support for PayPal IPN

Some of our extensions require SOAP support

An SSL certificate if you wish to install direct payment gateways

Multibyte String support if you’re running a non-english store

If you want WordPress pretty permalinks, apache with mod_rewrite (or a similar nginx / IIS extension)

For more on the WooCommerce official take, see here.

WordPress Minimum Requirements

WordPress now recommends a minimum of:

PHP version 7 or greater

MySQL version 5.6 or greater OR MariaDB version 10.0 or greater

HTTPS support

WordPress “will work” on an environment that is “PHP 5.2.4+ and MySQL 5.0+, but these versions have reached official End Of Life and as such may expose your site to security vulnerabilities.” see more on this here.

Now this is very important. If you’re using WordPress & WooCommerce to host an e-commerce application, you do not want to expose your site to security vulnerabilities.

Our Recommended Setup

So we recommend to host your website using a LAMP stack, which is running PHP 7+, MySQL 5.6+.

Apache is stable – Nginx is fast – we combine their powers

It is a great idea – optimal in fact – to use Nginx as a caching/proxy layer in some form or another. Another option to configure for speed is Varnish, though it should be noted that Varnish must be configured with care. Optimization is another task in itself and sits outside of “minimum requirements” but some of this is mentioned as we are describing recommended settings here! Get in touch if you’d like to optimize your WordPress or WooCommerce website – or leave a comment below!

Cache as much as possible

As far as possible, everything that can be cached, should be cached. This is not a caching article, and the “best” option is environment dependent, but in short, turn on, setup and otherwise configure a good caching plugin in your WordPress, like WP Rocket, WP3 Total Cache or WP SuperCache. That is in order of preference, based on ease of setup versus best performance.

Pretty Permalinks with mod_rewrite

For SEO purposes, you must be using pretty permalinks. That means you need mod_rewrite to be installed and working. Most plugins are set to use .htaccess files for this in apache hosts, so this is preferred for ease of management, but gains can be made by moving this into an httpd.conf file and not allowing .htaccess files (prevents scans on every directory).

Go HTTPS… seriously

For SEO, security and user reassurance, you should run your site in SSL everywhere – and make sure there are no broken padlocks. That is to say your website should be available only over https, with http quietly redirecting visitors to the https version of your website.

Managed Hosting?

If you would like hosting management, we recommend to use WP Engine, Kinsta or CloudWays. CloudWays or Kinsta is preferred for more complex WooCommerce sites. We also like Pantheon for this, but it should be noted that its great for (us) developers, but clients either love or hate the dev -> staging -> production setup that they have in place.

If you have questions, or would like for Silicon Dales to setup optimize or otherwise take a look at your WordPress + WooCommerce environment, then just get in touch.