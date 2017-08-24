Have you ever wanted to drop a UPS order tracking code link into your website (for orders) or email to customers, to allow them to “click here to track your order” and were wondering how to format this link?

Well, wonder no more with a simple tutorial describing how to make exactly that!

Sample Code – Adding UPS Tracking Code to Links

<a href="https://wwwapps.ups.com/tracking/tracking.cgi?tracknum=[YOURTRACKINGCODE]"></a>

Obviously, you should replace the [YOURTRACKINGCODE] with an actual tracking code, ideally one your stored from the UPS API when you auto-generated the order, right 😉

I posted this as it took me a little while to track down the correct URL for this when I needed it last. Hope it helps you. If it does, leave a comment!