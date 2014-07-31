How To: Turn WordPress into an Affiliate Store

We’ve had a lot of enquiries over the years about turning WordPress into a variety of things.

One of the major things people would like WordPress to do is to grapple with affiliate (well, merchant, to be precise) product feeds, and spit out product based pages.

Over the years, I’ve installed a few systems to do this, and several have been somewhat succesful. Most, however, have resulted in a fair amount of issues from things like cron jobs, too many product feeds, incompatible and difficult to manage product feeds, and everything in between.

There had to be an easier way. There had to be a solution. Well, now, there is. It is called Datafeedr.

