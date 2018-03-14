WordPress Age Verification

There are lots of times when you want to check the age of your visitors before allowing them access to your WordPress website, for example if you sell or promote alcohol or gambling related content.

Whatever the reason, if you’d like to lock out children or people under a certain age from accessing your WP website, then you’ll more than likely be looking for some form of age verification tool.

Our recommended Age Verification

We checked through most of the options in the WP plugin repository, and we like Age Gate the most.

What’s good about this plugin?

Well, firstly, it does what you asked it to. Secondly, this age verification let’s search engine bots through. Thirdly, this works out of the box, without a premium upgrade.

Have you got a favourite age verification plugin, and you don’t see it here? Leave a comment below.