We’ve spent a lot of time over the years evaluating hosting for WordPress. We’ve seen the good, the bad and the downright ugly (GoDaddy, I’m looking a little bit at you, okay!?) and, as we’re honing our WordPress offering to offer maintenance and support for the very best WordPress installs out there, we’re always looking to partner with hosting providers who have their stuff together when it comes to hosting WordPress.

Right off the bat, a disclosure.

This article contains our Partner links. We will be paid a referral fee if you use this link to signup at WP Engine. You will also receive a discount, too, which is the point of this article. We are aiming for the elusive win win win here. Win for us (another wp site on a good host + some money for promoting this). Win for you (better WP hosting). Win for WP Engine (they are a business, they want your custom!).

Now we’ve got our transparency out of the way up front (I know, right, post-modern), below is the meat and bones you will actually be able to use to make your WordPress website fly, and get it for cheaper, at least for year 1.

How to get 10% off your first payment at WP Engine

Visit this link – this copies the coupon code “wpe3free” (without quotes) for checkout (in a new tab) Signup for the “Startup Plan” (assuming this is appropriate) Select 12 months (paying annually) – this gives you 2 months free – 12 months for the price of 10 Apply the coupon (see below) and you’ll get the price down to $315 for the year Complete the signup and pay!

That is under $30 a month

This price – $315 per year – divided by 12 months = $26.25 per month.

That is a ridiculous price to get really powerful WP Engine hosting!

Prefer to go monthly?

If you’d prefer to pay monthly, the code “wpe3free” will give you 10% off your first payment, so on the minimum “Startup” plan of $35 per month, you’ll get the first month for $31.50

Get 10% off at WP Engine

Power This Up!!

