A change of name for WordPress plugin and theme purchased services

Silicon Dales suppoirts changing the names of WordPress plugin & theme “licences” to something else.

Why?

As WordPress now accounts for 30% of the web, it is important to take account of B2B clients whose legal departments will need to make the distinction between a true licence (the underlying GPLv2 which underpins WordPress and most plugins & themes) and the update & support “licence” sold by many plugin and theme creators.

Suggested new names

Support & update token

Services licence

