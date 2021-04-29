Description

Enrich your customer insights with the Ometria integration for WooCommerce.

Fully integrated

Get fully integrated with all bases covered. To get the most out of your Ometria experience, our development team fully map your WooCommerce setup to your Ometria account.

Enriched Experience

Get more from your cross-channel marketing with a comprehensive Woo integration. All javascript and ID’s handled.

Product Data

Pull all the product data you need from WooCommerce to ensure your marketing team have everything they need.

Custom Events

Silicon Dales will work with you to identify any custom events or segmentation required as part of your Ometria integration setup.

Testing

Once installed, your integration will be tested to ensure that all elements are “firing” as desired.