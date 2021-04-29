Home / WooCommerce Development / Ometria Integration for WooCommerceOmetria Integration for WooCommerceIntegrate WooCommerce with Ometria and enrich your customer insights. Request a Quote SKU: OMWOO624 Category: WooCommerce Development Tags: Email, Integrations, Marketing, Ometria Description DescriptionEnrich your customer insights with the Ometria integration for WooCommerce.Fully integratedGet fully integrated with all bases covered. To get the most out of your Ometria experience, our development team fully map your WooCommerce setup to your Ometria account.Enriched ExperienceGet more from your cross-channel marketing with a comprehensive Woo integration. All javascript and ID’s handled.Product DataPull all the product data you need from WooCommerce to ensure your marketing team have everything they need.Custom EventsSilicon Dales will work with you to identify any custom events or segmentation required as part of your Ometria integration setup.TestingOnce installed, your integration will be tested to ensure that all elements are “firing” as desired.Related products WooCommerce Maintenance Service Request a Quote WooCommerce Help & Support Request a Quote WooCommerce Speed Optimization Service Request a Quote Voice for WooCommerce Request a Quote