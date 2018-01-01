Silicon Dales Buying Guide

This buying guide explains the steps involved in booking work from Silicon Dales, what to expect and how to get the best from the firm.

Please fill in our contact form, giving as much detail as possible about your request and any useful background information.

If you need to include attachments, please use getintouch@silicondales.com.

Telephone calls: you will be asked to leave a message. Please leave an email address and website address for the fastest response. Requests for call-back may take up to 7 days.

In your initial communication please:

Include as much detail as possible

Include a budget, single point of contact for the project and any set deadlines

Be polite

Step 2: Follow-up

A member of our team will follow-up by email, ensuring we have sufficient information on your Budget, Authority, Needs and Timeline.

Step 3: Contracting

Once a task, price and timeline have been agreed in principle, Silicon Dales will send you a contract and invoice (sometimes deposit + milestone payments are agreed). Contracts are valid for 21 days and are activated upon receipt of payment.

If the task is complex, we may work with you to book a short consultation or a longer discovery process. Both consultations and discoveries include a full technical specification, which enables clients to get quotes from alternative providers for the subsequent task or project.

If we’re not a good fit for your project, we will usually have a good recommendation for an appropriate expert or we may even post a tutorial for your team here.

Most tasks under $250 or larger projects with a tight budget may be recommended to try Codeable.

Step 4: Action

The work will be carried out according to the contract. Please ensure you provide all the information requested in the contract.

Please Note

The preferred method of communication is by email. Phone calls are booked 48 hours in advance and are charged at the normal hourly rate. In-person meetings are booked 7 days in advance and carry additional fees.