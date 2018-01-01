WordPress & WooCommerce Development for Business featured image

WordPress & WooCommerce Development for Business

Silicon Dales are developers who focus solely on building, deploying, maintaining and managing complex and innovative WordPress based projects for businesses across the globe.

We build, develop, maintain and support complex WordPress & WooCommerce websites

From your designs – or instructions (we work with great designers and agencies) – we can build your next WordPress based project from scratch. We’ll make you a custom theme, if necessary, or customize a well-built premium or free WordPress theme to achieve your goals.

From the magazine

You can find our magazine section in the menu. This is a collection of items we have posted for clients and web visitors and  is our primary contribution to Open Source: information.

There you will discover Tutorials, How To Guides, as well as articles explaining how to start and continue your journey to developing and managing your own websites.

At present, we’re updating an article we originally published in 2012 entitled “Why is my website slow” with some 2018 tactics!

WooCommerce Expert Developers

We’re accredited WooCommerce specialists, able to help you plan, build, launch, maintain, optimize and develop your online store running the world’s most popular eCommerce software system.

Selected WooCommerce Services

WordPress Expert Developers

We’re WordPress experts, who are able to help you fix issues with your WP site, as well as planning, building, launching, migrating, optimizing, developing and maintaining your latest business WordPress project.

Selected WordPress Services

Google Cloud Platform & G Suite Resellers

In addition, Silicon Dales are accredited Google Partners to resell the Google Cloud suite of services, from Google Cloud Platform hosting through G Suite (managed Google Apps for your business, including enterprise grade Gmail based email @ your domain).

Click here for Silicon Dales G Suite services.

AWS Consulting Partners

As we hunt out the fastest possible hosting experience, with global scalability, we provide consultancy on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) suite of cloud based hosting tools, particularly in a WordPress and WooCommerce context.

We’re AWS Consulting Partners.

website build icons

Development

“Build me a full WordPress website”

This is the “traditional” project we undertake for clients, probably the most often, though usually, clients come to us when they have some kind of problem (see tabbed section below!) like a slow WP site, or admin pageload time which is in the double digits.

We can manage, from inception, through design, to the build, launch and post-launch phases of your development. Or, we can pick up your project at any one of these stages.

Most often, we build sites which are WordPress with WooCommerce sales areas.

Click here for more on our WordPress & WooCommerce development services.

report icon

Checkup & Report

“I’d like to know what, if anything, needs doing on our WP site.”

Got a WordPress website? Maybe your developers went away, were bought out, stopped trading? Perhaps you bought a new business which had a WordPress site? Whatever your reasons – and there are lots of them! – maybe you want some WordPress experts to have a look through your site to quickly tell you what the present state is, in order to make a plan to stabilise, optimize, and maintain your site going forwards.

Find out more and book a WordPress or WooCommerce Checkup & Review.

website speed icon

Optimization

“Our website needs to be blazing fast for visitors and admins”

Is your WordPress website slow? Have you got a WooCommerce store with a slow admin area? Do you know that things could and should be faster?

Silicon Dales provide market leading performance optimizations for complex WordPress websites, with a particular expertise in WooCommerce stores (we’re verified WooExpert developers).

Whether you are looking for front end speed and caching implementation, or its the backend (the wp admin) where you’d like to gain performance. Perhaps you are not quite sure if what your host is telling you is true.

Whatever the root cause, we’ve found and fixed the causes of slowness in big WordPress websites. We can make them stable. We can optimize them. We can make your WordPress blazing fast.

Click here for more information on our Optimization service.

maintenance icon

Maintenance & Support

“We need someone we can trust to look after our WP site.”

When we’ve built your new site, or reviewed an existing one, we’d like to provide ongoing maintenance. This means we perform the vital updates and upgrades on your theme and plugins, using correct quality controls, like version control, testing and staging updates, to pro-actively support your mission critical WordPress based website.

Want to find out more about WordPress & WooCommerce Maintenance? Click here.

Recent Case Studies

Homepage screenshot of Fairy Loot
Case Study: One-off Big Traffic Optimization for Fairyloot
Fairy Loot booked Silicon Dales to optimize their WooCommerce site for their monthly subscription sign-up, which sees a huge traffic
LogoVisual homepage
Case Study: WordPress Optimization for LogoVisual
LogoVisual booked Silicon Dales for a WordPress speed optimization, resulting in a 3.5 second time saving. The Client LogoVisual are
Screenshot of the Institute of Photography homepage
Case Study: Moodle and Mailchimp Integration for WooCommerce
The Institute of Photography booked Silicon Dales to update integrations between WooCommerce, Moodle and Mailchimp, including a Moodle re-theme and
Vant Marketing
Case Study: Custom WooCommerce Barcode Scanning Plugin for Vant Marketing
Vant Marketing booked Silicon Dales to create a custom WooCommerce barcode scanning plugin for a client, after previously working with
Reflex Nutrition Screenshot Homepage
Case Study: Update WooCommerce for Reflex Nutrition
Reflex Nutrition engaged Robin Scott from Silicon Dales to update a complex WooCommerce store using the full staging & testing process
ThyssenKrupp Supply Chain Services Website Screenshot
Case Study: Corporate Microsite for ThyssenKrupp Supply Chain
ThyssenKrupp engaged Robin Scott from Silicon Dales to create a WordPress-based microsite for their Supply Chain business, from PSD designs,
Expression Fiber Arts Screenshots
Case Study: Optimization for Expression Fiber Arts
Expression Fiber Arts engaged Robin Scott from Silicon Dales to optimize their blog. Expression Fiber Arts® offer heart-crushingly gorgeous, hand-dyed
Unbottling Potential Screenshot Craft Academy
Case Study: Microsite from PSD for Greene King’s Craft Academy
Silicon Dales made a WordPress-based microsite from PSD designs for Greene King’s Craft Academy initiative. Craft Academy is a beer
Clayton Clothing USA Homepage Screenshot
Case Study: WooCommerce Payment Gateway Setup for “Clayton Clothing USA”
After 20 years of growing up in a community where ties are a must have, we have come to know
Case Study: WooCommerce Subscriptions Customization for “Scotland Outdoors” – Outdoors Enthusiast Magazine
Feature-led and backed with inspiring photography, Scotland Outdoors explores one of Europe’s greatest natural playgrounds with articles on adventure travel, outdoor
Elixir Studios Logo - Web Design Texas
Case Study: Authorize.net Payment Gateway for WooCommerce Fix and Customized Reports for Elixir Studios, Texas
Elixir Studios works with companies one-on-one to ensure clients receive the highest quality of custom web design and support when
Case Study: Re-Theme, Migration & Optimization for Client of Xperformm – the Sports Consultancy Agency
Founded in 2013 Xperformm is company rooted in the sports, fitness and physical training arena. XPerformm Inc provide web, social,
Get in touch

What does your business need? Make it happen.

Silicon Dales