Silicon Dales are developers who focus solely on building, deploying, maintaining and managing complex and innovative WordPress based projects for businesses across the globe.
We build, develop, maintain and support complex WordPress & WooCommerce websites
From your designs – or instructions (we work with great designers and agencies) – we can build your next WordPress based project from scratch. We’ll make you a custom theme, if necessary, or customize a well-built premium or free WordPress theme to achieve your goals.
From the magazine
You can find our magazine section in the menu. This is a collection of items we have posted for clients and web visitors and is our primary contribution to Open Source: information.
There you will discover Tutorials, How To Guides, as well as articles explaining how to start and continue your journey to developing and managing your own websites.
At present, we’re updating an article we originally published in 2012 entitled “Why is my website slow” with some 2018 tactics!
WooCommerce Expert Developers
We’re accredited WooCommerce specialists, able to help you plan, build, launch, maintain, optimize and develop your online store running the world’s most popular eCommerce software system.
Selected WooCommerce Services
WordPress Expert Developers
We’re WordPress experts, who are able to help you fix issues with your WP site, as well as planning, building, launching, migrating, optimizing, developing and maintaining your latest business WordPress project.
Selected WordPress Services
Google Cloud Platform & G Suite Resellers
In addition, Silicon Dales are accredited Google Partners to resell the Google Cloud suite of services, from Google Cloud Platform hosting through G Suite (managed Google Apps for your business, including enterprise grade Gmail based email @ your domain).
AWS Consulting Partners
As we hunt out the fastest possible hosting experience, with global scalability, we provide consultancy on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) suite of cloud based hosting tools, particularly in a WordPress and WooCommerce context.
We’re AWS Consulting Partners.
Development
“Build me a full WordPress website”
This is the “traditional” project we undertake for clients, probably the most often, though usually, clients come to us when they have some kind of problem (see tabbed section below!) like a slow WP site, or admin pageload time which is in the double digits.
We can manage, from inception, through design, to the build, launch and post-launch phases of your development. Or, we can pick up your project at any one of these stages.
Most often, we build sites which are WordPress with WooCommerce sales areas.
Checkup & Report
“I’d like to know what, if anything, needs doing on our WP site.”
Got a WordPress website? Maybe your developers went away, were bought out, stopped trading? Perhaps you bought a new business which had a WordPress site? Whatever your reasons – and there are lots of them! – maybe you want some WordPress experts to have a look through your site to quickly tell you what the present state is, in order to make a plan to stabilise, optimize, and maintain your site going forwards.
Find out more and book a WordPress or WooCommerce Checkup & Review.
Optimization
“Our website needs to be blazing fast for visitors and admins”
Is your WordPress website slow? Have you got a WooCommerce store with a slow admin area? Do you know that things could and should be faster?
Silicon Dales provide market leading performance optimizations for complex WordPress websites, with a particular expertise in WooCommerce stores (we’re verified WooExpert developers).
Whether you are looking for front end speed and caching implementation, or its the backend (the wp admin) where you’d like to gain performance. Perhaps you are not quite sure if what your host is telling you is true.
Whatever the root cause, we’ve found and fixed the causes of slowness in big WordPress websites. We can make them stable. We can optimize them. We can make your WordPress blazing fast.
Click here for more information on our Optimization service.
Maintenance & Support
“We need someone we can trust to look after our WP site.”
When we’ve built your new site, or reviewed an existing one, we’d like to provide ongoing maintenance. This means we perform the vital updates and upgrades on your theme and plugins, using correct quality controls, like version control, testing and staging updates, to pro-actively support your mission critical WordPress based website.
Want to find out more about WordPress & WooCommerce Maintenance? Click here.