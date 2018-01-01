CSV files, or Comma-separated values files, are exceptionally useful files which enable big exports and imports of data. Most spreadsheets will allow you to save a file as a CSV. This means the data can be used across lots of different services.

Here at Silicon Dales we’re usually interested in CSV files from the point of view of product imports to WooCommerce and exports of information from WordPress to Google Sheets or other software such as accountancy or reports services.

Want help with your CSV? Get in touch with Silicon Dales today.