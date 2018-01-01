GTmetrix is an online speed testing tool which allows webmasters to test their site loading times, to arrive at a fully loaded time, as well as a “score” from both Google PageSpeed and Yslow tools in one “hit”.

A useful performance analysis tool

GTmetrix as well as Pingdom’s Full Page Test, are therefore useful tools in a web optimizer’s archive, not least because the GTmetrix speed test results are stored (for a while) and can be referred back to later, to compare future speed improvements against.

This tool, therefore, provides a nice objective measure for web optimizers to run tests.

Scores aren’t everything

While the PageSpeed and Yslow scores are not the be-all-and-end-all, site speed is, really, a very important metric, and, having a 90+ score on both services as well as a close to or under 1 second pageload time on GTmetrix will stand a website in good stead to be both fast for visitors, and consequently to perform pretty well in search engine rankings, too.

Its important to remember, too, that on its own, this measurement doesn’t do anything. You need to act on the results, too!

But speed matters

Speed matters, and GTmetrix is a really useful speed testing tool. Submit your URL, and measure your speed. You can do this at gtmetrix.com.

GTmetrix for WordPress

The team behind GTmetrix did release a WP plugin a while back, which has been downloaded around 10,000 times at last check, however, it didn’t really take off so much, and has not been update for a couple of years. See the plugin here.

Talk to us to Optimize your WP site!

If you have a WordPress website you would like to optimize, talk to us at Silicon Dales – see our WordPress Optimization service page for more information.

Similar and related services

