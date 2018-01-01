MailChimp is an email newsletter service which allows marketers to send out bulk email to subscribers, without bulk sending from their mail client.

Its possible for users to “unsubscribe” from marketing mail, and Mailchimp handles this element well.

Another benefit is that mail is more deliverable; opens and clicks can be tracked; as well as simple drag and drop interface for building mail templates.

Newsletter automation, particularly for our clients, adding WooCommerce customers to segmented mailing lists, based on their purchase history, are other reasons to consider using this service.

