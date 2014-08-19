Android Tutorials

This selection of tutorials will help you to master some of the features on your Android handheld device, whether that be a smartphone or tablet device. If you’d like a tutorial for an Android function you cannot find here, please feel free to contact us. Note, however, that Silicon Dales provide these tutorials free of charge to help with an issue our clients have reported – or something that has been bugging us for which we couldn’t find a solution online! Google (and other popular search engines) can be your friend if we cannot help you…

Adding Your Silicon Dales Google Apps / Gmail Account to an Android Smartphone

Last updated on by Robin Scott
Adding Your Silicon Dales Google Apps / Gmail Account to an Android Smartphone featured image

The tutorial in this post will help you to get your Google Apps based email (from Silicon Dales) working from your Android smartphone or tablet device using the “Gmail” application.

Send As Multiple Addresses in Gmail (Google Apps) using Android (etc)

Last updated on by Robin Scott
Send As Multiple Addresses in Gmail (Google Apps) using Android (etc) featured image

This android tutorial describes how to get your Gmail app to allow you to “send from” different email addresses – such as email aliases – from your smartphone or tablet Android device.

Fix Master Sync Disabled in Samsung Galaxy s4, s5, s6 or s7

Last updated on by Robin Scott
Fix Master Sync Disabled in Samsung Galaxy s4, s5, s6 or s7 featured image

This is an update of an old post, which people still visit regularly, where I described how to get the Facebook / Gmail / email and other sync to be enabled – or disabled – in one button click across your whole phone. But the User Interface (UI) (really this is a nerdy way to […]

Turn Off Voice (Text to Speech) on Samsung Galaxy SII (GT-I9100) Smart Phone

Last updated on by Robin Scott
Turn Off Voice (Text to Speech) on Samsung Galaxy SII (GT-I9100) Smart Phone featured image

Avoid that embarrassing robot voice from interrupting your day! At Silicon Dales, we use the Samsung Galaxy SII smartphone for our business mobile, currently, and somehow recently we managed to get the phone to read out the name of whoever has sent a text message to us, or to read out that a new voicemail […]

Samsung Galaxy s4 LED Light Won’t Go Off! How to Fix it?

Last updated on by Robin Scott
Samsung Galaxy s4 LED Light Won’t Go Off! How to Fix it? featured image

If you use the Samsung Galaxy s4, or another version of this popular smartphone handset (s2, s3, s4, s5 etc etc!) you might have become confounded by a strange problem, in that the LED light at the top won’t go off. It might be green. It might be blue, or red, or orange, but, even […]

