Linux Tutorials

How to: Zip contents of a directory, excluding certain sub-directory

Last updated on by Robin Scott
How to: Zip contents of a directory, excluding certain sub-directory featured image

Have you ever wanted to zip an entire directory, but exclude the contents of one or two (or more!) sub-directories, using PuTTy (or another terminal) over SSH. I know I have – this is a great way to backup a website, or make a copy of a website, and exclude big folders you don’t need, […]

How to convert colours to black in images using ImageMagick

Last updated on by Robin Scott

If you want to convert PNG (or similar) files containing, for example, icons which are in one colour (say green) to black, then the command below will do this. Note you will need ImageMagick installed on your server (the commands involved for doing that will vary from environment to environment – Google it! – for […]

Troubleshooting Mailgun “550 Sender has no A, AAAA, or MX DNS records.”

Last updated on by Robin Scott
Troubleshooting Mailgun “550 Sender has no A, AAAA, or MX DNS records.” featured image

Sometimes, we setup Mailgun for transactional email, because this helps web based forms, and other, email to get sent to the right place. Its also free, as in beer, at least for the first 10,000 mails a months. But we ran into a deliverability issue on one or two domains, which would sometime say things […]

How to Get Size of Folder (and all its contents) in Linux / Unix via PuTTy Terminal

Last updated on by Robin Scott
How to Get Size of Folder (and all its contents) in Linux / Unix via PuTTy Terminal featured image

If you ever wanted to know “how big is that directory?” and by this you mean the entire directory, and you have access over SSH, via PuTTy or similar, to your Linux machine, then there is a little command which will tell you, in useful units, exactly what the contents of a directory add up […]

How to find file creation / modified date using Unix commands in terminal window

Last updated on by Robin Scott
How to find file creation / modified date using Unix commands in terminal window featured image

If you’re ever using PuTTy or another terminal to SSH into your server and you want to know “how old is that file” (or, at least, what date was it last modified) then the command below will allow you to find out just that information! How to find file creation date using Unix ls command […]

