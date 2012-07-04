We often install WordPress as a CMS for businesses at Silicon Dales, because we know how important it is for companies and small firms to communicate with their customers and clients. This does, however, introduce the business web manager to a new thing: moderating comments; and comment moderation’s ugly sister – Comment Spam! A lot […]
WordPress Tutorials straight from the WP expert developers at Silicon Dales.
This page contains some of our WordPress Tutorials.
Whether you’re a WordPress novice, or a professional user of the open source CMS which has evolved from the world’s most popular blogging platform, when we find issues that we think the world will want a solution to, we post them here.
Feel free to request a fix or leave a comment on any of our tutorials.
Google is your friend when it comes to open source – so if you can’t find it here, have a look on Google.
WooCommerce Hosting – Top 5 Hosts For An Ecommerce Store
Silicon Dales’ top five hosting recommendations for WordPress & WooCommerce Clients often ask for our recommendation when buying web hosting for WordPress and particularly WooCommerce websites. Here, WooExpert Robin Scott gives guidance on choosing the right home for your WP site. The below post is published on 29 September 2017, and will be updated in […]
WordPress errors – Call to undefined function request_filesystem_credentials()
A quick WordPress helper tutorial for you, as we’ve been asked this in a couple of different ways over email of late, by people who had experienced PHP errors in their WP installations. PHP Fatal error: Call to undefined function request_filesystem_credentials() in [somelocation]/wp-admin/includes/class-wp-upgrader-skin.php on line 93 How to resolve this error This issue is most […]
Get $150 Free Credit from Cloudways – Another Black Friday Offer!
Cloudways is our top recommended host for WooCommerce. In terms of value-for-money, it doesn’t get better than this. With a full range of hosting options to choose from, there are even great datacentre selections available for regions such as Australia, which historically have been a little underserved. If you’re looking for a way to host […]
Minimum Requirements for WooCommerce
Below are the minimum requirements for WooCommerce and (by extension) WordPress. Some are taken from WooCommerce, some from WordPress, and also, some, we are adding as recommendations. It should be apparent, below, which is which! Before getting started, if you’re here to assess a WooCommerce host, then you may be interested to check out our […]
How to Get Auto-Update Working on WordPress – Update WP Version & Plugins Without FTP
Whenever there’s a new version of WordPress out (which should always be installed for security reasons – (WordPress 3.4.2 is out today!)) or a new version of your WordPress website’s theme or plugins is released, you’ll often want to upgrade from within WordPress without having to download, FTP, upload and install each new version. Luckily […]
WordPress Plugins Auto Update Doesn’t Work – What to Do?
We receive plenty of traffic from people looking for answers to various WordPress and other open source questions, here at Silicon Dales, as we’re constantly posting tutorials and items of information which are likely to be of use to novice and professional webmasters. If you’re looking to troubleshoot issues with auto-update not working on your […]
Build Your Own Business Website
Okay, so you’ve seen our products and services, and you’ve decided that you want to go it alone and build your own business website. Where do you get started? Here, that’s where! This guide will describe to you absolutely how, from start to finish, you can build your own business website using WordPress, a Premium […]
WordPress – Using MySQL to Update Specific Custom Fields
Some time ago, we told you how to Find & Replace Data using MySQL – today I am going to explain how to use this query to update specific custom fields in WordPress databases, in bulk, on-the-fly, without having to login, open, and edit every single WordPress post you’ve got! Remember, before doing anything to […]
Transport HTTPS traffic to HTTP with .htaccess
The sharp-eyed among you may have noticed that we very recently updated a couple of things here at the Silicon Dales website, and one of those steps has involved switching from delivering pages via HTTPS, now that we have retired the online shop section. The precise mechanism for doing this on a LAMP setup using […]
Mobile Versions: How Do We Make Our Website Look Better on an iPhone or Android Handset?
Translation: Translation Plugins (automatic) Vs Human Translation
More and more frequently, in this shrinking, digital, world, we find we are asked to consider more than just one language when new web development projects come through. We recently completed a website which is available in two languages – for a Germany based translation firm, interestingly enough. This work led us to consider the […]
Can I Automatically Post My Company Videos to My Blog or Website?
Can We Feed Twitter and Facebook Automatically From Our Company Blog?
WordPress Extensions
We often install the Open source (free, and developed by a community of programmers, rather than one, paid, team) Content Management System (CMS), WordPress. WordPress was originally a blogging platform developed by Matt Mullenweg, but, in its short history, the software, which runs on (also Open source) PHP and MySQL, has developed into far more […]
The Correct Way to Copy/Paste From Microsoft Word / OpenOffice Writer to WordPress
As we stated before, copy pasting from Microsoft Word or OpenOffice Writer directly into WordPress’s Visual Editor is not a good idea, as this will import a lot of styles and fonts – and a lot of unnecessary code – from the word processing software you use into WordPress, leading often to undesirable results, like […]
How To Remove Microsoft Word Formatting From a WordPress Post
It is not a good idea to copy directly from Word Processing software, such as Microsoft Word, into WordPress’s visual editor directly, as word processors add lots of styling information which gets copied across, and you may well find that your website’s styles and fonts are not respected in your document! When you do copy […]
How To: Turn WordPress into an Affiliate Store
We’ve had a lot of enquiries over the years about turning WordPress into a variety of things. One of the major things people would like WordPress to do is to grapple with affiliate (well, merchant, to be precise) product feeds, and spit out product based pages. Over the years, I’ve installed a few systems to […]
Codeable Reviews – outsourced WordPress development as a client, developer and affiliate
You would not need to be particularly sharp-eyed, over the past couple of years, to notice that we have been both linking to, and working with, a service called Codeable. I’ve been interviewed on and off tape by the service, in a series of blog posts, articles, videos, and more; and also some of the […]
Getting Started with the Enfold Advanced Layout Editor – Video Tutorial
Here’s a thorough introduction to using the Advanced Layout Editor feature of the Enfold theme: This video was put out by the makers of the Enfold theme, Kriesi, who provide a good level of support and documentation to those who purchase their premium themes through ThemeForest. If you’ve got the Enfold theme and you’d like […]