WordPress Tutorials

WordPress Tutorials straight from the WP expert developers at Silicon Dales.

wordpress tutorials logo

WordPress Tutorials

This page contains some of our WordPress Tutorials.

Whether you’re a WordPress novice, or a professional user of the open source CMS which has evolved from the world’s most popular blogging platform, when we find issues that we think the world will want a solution to, we post them here.

Feel free to request a fix or leave a comment on any of our tutorials.

Google is your friend when it comes to open source – so if you can’t find it here, have a look on Google.

Useful WordPress Links

Silicon Dales WordPress Services

At Silicon Dales, we provide a number of WordPress services, including:

Just show me the WordPress Tutorials, already!

Scroll down! Below you will find our tutorials, which is to say those posted by Silicon Dales. They are sorted in order of “most recently updated at the top” so that you can drill down to what we’ve posted in last, first. We gotta tip the old cap to the blog structure, right ;)

What to Do With Comment Spam

Last updated on by Robin Scott

We often install WordPress as a CMS for businesses at Silicon Dales, because we know how important it is for companies and small firms to communicate with their customers and clients. This does, however, introduce the business web manager to a new thing: moderating comments; and comment moderation’s ugly sister – Comment Spam! A lot […]

WooCommerce Hosting – Top 5 Hosts For An Ecommerce Store

Last updated on by Robin Scott
WooCommerce Hosting – Top 5 Hosts For An Ecommerce Store featured image

Silicon Dales’ top five hosting recommendations for WordPress & WooCommerce Clients often ask for our recommendation when buying web hosting for WordPress and particularly WooCommerce websites. Here, WooExpert Robin Scott gives guidance on choosing the right home for your WP site. The below post is published on 29 September 2017, and will be updated in […]

WordPress errors – Call to undefined function request_filesystem_credentials()

Last updated on by Robin Scott
WordPress errors – Call to undefined function request_filesystem_credentials() featured image

A quick WordPress helper tutorial for you, as we’ve been asked this in a couple of different ways over email of late, by people who had experienced PHP errors in their WP installations. PHP Fatal error: Call to undefined function request_filesystem_credentials() in [somelocation]/wp-admin/includes/class-wp-upgrader-skin.php on line 93 How to resolve this error This issue is most […]

Get $150 Free Credit from Cloudways – Another Black Friday Offer!

Last updated on by Linda Scott
Get $150 Free Credit from Cloudways – Another Black Friday Offer! featured image

Cloudways is our top recommended host for WooCommerce. In terms of value-for-money, it doesn’t get better than this. With a full range of hosting options to choose from, there are even great datacentre selections available for regions such as Australia, which historically have been a little underserved. If you’re looking for a way to host […]

Minimum Requirements for WooCommerce

Last updated on by Robin Scott
Minimum Requirements for WooCommerce featured image

Below are the minimum requirements for WooCommerce and (by extension) WordPress. Some are taken from WooCommerce, some from WordPress, and also, some, we are adding as recommendations. It should be apparent, below, which is which! Before getting started, if you’re here to assess a WooCommerce host, then you may be interested to check out our […]

How to Get Auto-Update Working on WordPress – Update WP Version & Plugins Without FTP

Last updated on by Robin Scott
How to Get Auto-Update Working on WordPress – Update WP Version & Plugins Without FTP featured image

Whenever there’s a new version of WordPress out (which should always be installed for security reasons – (WordPress 3.4.2 is out today!)) or a new version of your WordPress website’s theme or plugins is released, you’ll often want to upgrade from within WordPress without having to download, FTP, upload and install each new version. Luckily […]

WordPress Plugins Auto Update Doesn’t Work – What to Do?

Last updated on by Robin Scott
WordPress Plugins Auto Update Doesn’t Work – What to Do? featured image

We receive plenty of traffic from people looking for answers to various WordPress and other open source questions, here at Silicon Dales, as we’re constantly posting tutorials and items of information which are likely to be of use to novice and professional webmasters. If you’re looking to troubleshoot issues with auto-update not working on your […]

Build Your Own Business Website

Last updated on by Robin Scott
Build Your Own Business Website featured image

Okay, so you’ve seen our products and services, and you’ve decided that you want to go it alone and build your own business website. Where do you get started? Here, that’s where! This guide will describe to you absolutely how, from start to finish, you can build your own business website using WordPress, a Premium […]

WordPress – Using MySQL to Update Specific Custom Fields

Last updated on by Robin Scott
WordPress – Using MySQL to Update Specific Custom Fields featured image

Some time ago, we told you how to Find & Replace Data using MySQL – today I am going to explain how to use this query to update specific custom fields in WordPress databases, in bulk, on-the-fly, without having to login, open, and edit every single WordPress post you’ve got! Remember, before doing anything to […]

Transport HTTPS traffic to HTTP with .htaccess

Last updated on by Robin Scott
Transport HTTPS traffic to HTTP with .htaccess featured image

The sharp-eyed among you may have noticed that we very recently updated a couple of things here at the Silicon Dales website, and one of those steps has involved switching from delivering pages via HTTPS, now that we have retired the online shop section. The precise mechanism for doing this on a LAMP setup using […]

Mobile Versions: How Do We Make Our Website Look Better on an iPhone or Android Handset?

Last updated on by Robin Scott
Mobile Versions: How Do We Make Our Website Look Better on an iPhone or Android Handset? featured image

The mobile web is here, and it doesn’t look like it is going anywhere fast, now, does it?! So you probably want to make your company website look good on an Apple iPhone, iPad, or Google Android Handset? Well, the good news for people who use WordPress to manage their web content is that there […]

Translation: Translation Plugins (automatic) Vs Human Translation

Last updated on by Robin Scott

More and more frequently, in this shrinking, digital, world, we find we are asked to consider more than just one language when new web development projects come through. We recently completed a website which is available in two languages – for a Germany based translation firm, interestingly enough. This work led us to consider the […]

Can I Automatically Post My Company Videos to My Blog or Website?

Last updated on by Robin Scott
Can I Automatically Post My Company Videos to My Blog or Website? featured image

A lot of businesses are now using video as a means of communicating with clients and customers. We, at Silicon Dales, fully advocate this. It is a great way to reach out to clients in a way they enjoy. Not everyone has the time – or the will – to read through your company messages, […]

Can We Feed Twitter and Facebook Automatically From Our Company Blog?

Last updated on by Robin Scott
Can We Feed Twitter and Facebook Automatically From Our Company Blog? featured image

For business, time is money, so any time saved can equal money in the bank. We know this, at Silicon Dales, so we build websites that work, quickly. We also know that the computer should be doing a lot of the hard work, even when you are trying to communicate your messages to your clients, […]

WordPress Extensions

Last updated on by Robin Scott
WordPress Extensions featured image

We often install the Open source (free, and developed by a community of programmers, rather than one, paid, team) Content Management System (CMS), WordPress. WordPress was originally a blogging platform developed by Matt Mullenweg, but, in its short history, the software, which runs on (also Open source) PHP and MySQL, has developed into far more […]

The Correct Way to Copy/Paste From Microsoft Word / OpenOffice Writer to WordPress

Last updated on by Robin Scott
The Correct Way to Copy/Paste From Microsoft Word / OpenOffice Writer to WordPress featured image

As we stated before, copy pasting from Microsoft Word or OpenOffice Writer directly into WordPress’s Visual Editor is not a good idea, as this will import a lot of styles and fonts – and a lot of unnecessary code – from the word processing software you use into WordPress, leading often to undesirable results, like […]

How To Remove Microsoft Word Formatting From a WordPress Post

Last updated on by Robin Scott
How To Remove Microsoft Word Formatting From a WordPress Post featured image

It is not a good idea to copy directly from Word Processing software, such as Microsoft Word, into WordPress’s visual editor directly, as word processors add lots of styling information which gets copied across, and you may well find that your website’s styles and fonts are not respected in your document! When you do copy […]

How To: Turn WordPress into an Affiliate Store

Last updated on by Robin Scott
How To: Turn WordPress into an Affiliate Store featured image

We’ve had a lot of enquiries over the years about turning WordPress into a variety of things. One of the major things people would like WordPress to do is to grapple with affiliate (well, merchant, to be precise) product feeds, and spit out product based pages. Over the years, I’ve installed a few systems to […]

Codeable Reviews – outsourced WordPress development as a client, developer and affiliate

Last updated on by Robin Scott
Codeable Reviews – outsourced WordPress development as a client, developer and affiliate featured image

You would not need to be particularly sharp-eyed, over the past couple of years, to notice that we have been both linking to, and working with, a service called Codeable. I’ve been interviewed on and off tape by the service, in a series of blog posts, articles, videos, and more; and also some of the […]

Getting Started with the Enfold Advanced Layout Editor – Video Tutorial

Last updated on by Linda Scott
Getting Started with the Enfold Advanced Layout Editor – Video Tutorial featured image

Here’s a thorough introduction to using the Advanced Layout Editor feature of the Enfold theme: This video was put out by the makers of the Enfold theme, Kriesi, who provide a good level of support and documentation to those who purchase their premium themes through ThemeForest. If you’ve got the Enfold theme and you’d like […]

Get in touch

What does your business need? Make it happen.

Silicon Dales