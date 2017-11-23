Case Study: Corporate Microsite for ThyssenKrupp Supply Chain

(Last Updated On: November 23, 2017)

ThyssenKrupp engaged Robin Scott from Silicon Dales to create a WordPress-based microsite for their Supply Chain business, from PSD designs, within just 3 working days.

thyssenkrupp strives to be the preferred provider of supply chain services for the manufacturing industry in North America.

Part of a global conglomerate of more than 670 subsidiaries, ThyssenKrupp have a style guide and even a custom font which must be respected in any website build for the company.

ThyssenKrupp focus on superior reliability and performance excellence, so the working relationship with Silicon Dales was a perfect match.

Karen Farrell gave Robin’s work for ThyssenKrupp Supply Chain Services five out of five stars – a top rating!

The project was booked through the Codeable platform, which connects the top 2% of WordPress developers in the world with clients looking for high quality work.

For help setting up a corporate microsite get in touch with Silicon Dales today!