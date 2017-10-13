Silicon Dales made a WordPress-based microsite from PSD designs for Greene King’s Craft Academy initiative. Craft Academy is a beer brand with a difference. It was founded on the principle that young people who have the drive and ambition to succeed should be offered the opportunity to realise it. Greene King is the UK’s largest […]
Case Studies
Our valued clients share their experiences and our staff explain use cases of new technologies on offer.
Case Study: WooCommerce Payment Gateway Setup for “Clayton Clothing USA”
Case Study: PayPal Response to WooCommerce Fix for EconomicsHelp.org
Tejvan Pettinger is an A-Level economics teacher at Greene’s Tutorial College, Oxford. He studied PPE at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford University, gaining a 2:1. Between 2001 and 2006 he worked as examiner and Team Leader for Edexcel examinations. He also contributes articles to the Economic Review. Tejvan has written a full range of GCSE, AS-Level and […]
Case Study: Google Calendar Plugin for WooCommerce Bookings for Force Sport Center, Texas
Force Volleyball Club was started in 2010 by two native San Antonians who have always had a passion for youth and a passion for the game of volleyball. Force Sports Center has a full-time college recruiter on the staff and top coaches with college experience. Silicon Dales assisted the team from Force Sports Center and […]
Case Study: Stripe Extension for WooCommerce Fix for SAYHELLO Creative – Digital Agency to the Hospitality Industry
SAYHELLO Creative delivers turn-key solutions through comprehensive creative digital services that are tailored for the hospitality industry. Silicon Dales assisted the talented team at SAYHELLO with a client development site. The Stripe extension for WooCommerce wasn’t working as expected and so the programmers at Silicon Dales launched into troubleshooting the code for potential errors or […]
Case Study: WooCommerce and Gravity Forms Customization for “Design Office” – the Cheshire-Based Marketing Agency
With over 20 years experience Design Office have a proven track record in the market as a leading Marketing Agency with a difference. Our full service multi media business includes: design, print, internet marketing, photography and marketing solutions. Silicon Dales have assisted the team at Design Office with a range of customizations and upgrades to […]
Relaunch: Constable Burton Hall Caravan Park
Last week, saw the relaunch of a long-standing client site, as Constable Burton Estate had us rebuild their Constable Burton Hall Caravan Park website in a mobile friendly, responsive, WordPress skin. The website includes a WooCommerce accommodation booking system, which allows guests to register online for stays at the caravan Park. This booking system is […]
Case Study: WooCommerce Subscriptions Customization for “Scotland Outdoors” – Outdoors Enthusiast Magazine
Feature-led and backed with inspiring photography, Scotland Outdoors explores one of Europe’s greatest natural playgrounds with articles on adventure travel, outdoor sports, wildlife, ecology and conservation, plus the people and issues that shape Scotland’s outdoors. Silicon Dales have assisted the team at Scotland Outdoors Co with a range of customizations and upgrades to their WooCommerce Subscriptions […]
Case Study: WooCommerce Subscriptions Customization for “BloomBox” – the Melbourne-Based Flower Enthusiast Website
BloomBox Co is an online platform and market for flower enthusiasts, that provides tools to teach, inspire and enable creativity through flowers, with inspirational content, DIY video tutorials and convenient deliveries of florist quality botanicals. Silicon Dales have assisted the team at BloomBox Co with a range of customizations and upgrades to their WooCommerce Subscriptions […]
Case Study: One-off Big Traffic Optimization for Fairyloot
Fairy Loot booked Silicon Dales to optimize their WooCommerce site for their monthly subscription sign-up, which sees a huge traffic spike over the the course of a few hours. The Client Here at FairyLoot, Young Adult fiction is our forte, and we want each and every one of our boxes to be a special experience […]
Case Study: Moodle and Mailchimp Integration for WooCommerce
The Institute of Photography booked Silicon Dales to update integrations between WooCommerce, Moodle and Mailchimp, including a Moodle re-theme and some custom code. What’s the Institute of Photography? The Institute of Photography (or IOP®) was founded by photography and online photography course experts to help people increase their skills from the comfort of their own […]
Case Study: WordPress Optimization for LogoVisual
LogoVisual booked Silicon Dales for a WordPress speed optimization, resulting in a 3.5 second time saving. The Client LogoVisual are a team of designers, manufacturers and installers making bespoke whiteboard walls, collaboration zones, ThinkingWalls, training aids and more from Skipton in North Yorkshire. The Task Silicon Dales performed a speed optimization on the LogoVisual website, including […]
Case Study: Custom WooCommerce Barcode Scanning Plugin for Vant Marketing
Vant Marketing booked Silicon Dales to create a custom WooCommerce barcode scanning plugin for a client, after previously working with Silicon Dales on another project. Who are Vant Marketing? From the middle of historic downtown New Braunfels, TX, our “flight crew” is ready to serve clients with experience, technology, and insight hard to find elsewhere, […]
Case Study: Collaborative Working Worldwide
A security firm with representatives on every continent asked Silicon Dales about options to improve collaborative working among team members worldwide. After discussion about the ways in which the team works, Silicon Dales recommended migrating to Google for Work (Google Apps). Silicon Dales also setup a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to ensure that the security […]
Case Study: Multiple WordPress Installation System for “RIS” – the Thirsk-Based Marketing Agency
Retail Impact Solutions is an experienced team of operators and marketeers supported by a talented creative and technical team, we understand what it takes to properly market pubs and leisure businesses. Silicon Dales have assisted the team at Retail Impact Solutions with the development of a custom theme designed to streamline the setting-up of multiple […]
Case Study: Update WooCommerce for Reflex Nutrition
Reflex Nutrition engaged Robin Scott from Silicon Dales to update a complex WooCommerce store using the full staging & testing process outlined here, to ensure a seamless upgrade. So who are Reflex Nutrition? Reflex Nutrition has been producing the finest sports supplements since 1996. We are committed to creating unsurpassable, innovative products across all nutritional groups […]
Case Study: Re-Theme, Migration & Optimization for Client of Xperformm – the Sports Consultancy Agency
Founded in 2013 Xperformm is company rooted in the sports, fitness and physical training arena. XPerformm Inc provide web, social, email and software -as-a-service. We’re driven by value, service level and cost benefit. Silicon Dales assisted the specialist team from Xperformm to re-theme, migrate and optimize a client website which include a large amount of content […]
Case Study: Renaix.com Job Listings
Renaix is an International recruitment company based in London specialising in the audit and finance sector. Silicon Dales assisted the team from Renaix.com to update a data feed and tags for a specific spidering bot. In addition, Silicon Dales setup a new email service with logs to ensure every transactional email could be monitored by […]
Case Study: Social Mums – Reviews and Events Website
SocialMums.com.au is a reviews and events website which invites mums around Australia to join in trying out and reviewing new products. Silicon Dales assisted the team from Social Mums to present user reviews in a visually appealing way and to make those reviews both searchable & filterable. The site also underwent some cosmetic upgrades from […]
Case Study: Corporate Microsite for ThyssenKrupp Supply Chain
ThyssenKrupp engaged Robin Scott from Silicon Dales to create a WordPress-based microsite for their Supply Chain business, from PSD designs, within just 3 working days. thyssenkrupp strives to be the preferred provider of supply chain services for the manufacturing industry in North America. Part of a global conglomerate of more than 670 subsidiaries, ThyssenKrupp have […]