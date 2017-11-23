Case Study: Optimization for Expression Fiber Arts

(Last Updated On: November 23, 2017)

Expression Fiber Arts engaged Robin Scott from Silicon Dales to optimize their blog.

Expression Fiber Arts® offer heart-crushingly gorgeous, hand-dyed luxury yarn.

With large images and a 163,000 following on Youtube, it is essential for Expression Fiber Arts to serve large files to large audiences. Robin Scott has a great track record optimizing WordPress for high-traffic websites, and he provided help and advice on everything required to take this hugely popular blog from “slow as molasses” to lightning speed for users around the world.

The genius behind the “positive twist”, Chandi Agee, said of the project:

Absolutely amazing experience. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!! Robin was fast, courteous, so helpful and seemed to just understand what I needed. Will hire again!

For help optimizing a WordPress website get in touch with Silicon Dales today!