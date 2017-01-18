Case Study: PayPal Response to WooCommerce Fix for EconomicsHelp.org

Tejvan Pettinger is an A-Level economics teacher at Greene’s Tutorial College, Oxford. He studied PPE at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford University, gaining a 2:1. Between 2001 and 2006 he worked as examiner and Team Leader for Edexcel examinations. He also contributes articles to the Economic Review.

Tejvan has written a full range of GCSE, AS-Level and A2 Level study and revision guides for economics, which are available at EconomicsHelp.org.

Silicon Dales assisted Tejvan to troubleshoot a transactional email problem related to the payment gateway setup over at Paypal.

By troubleshooting the “sale occurred” IPN response, and by installing a transactional email service with full email logs, the team were able to re-initiate automatic emails to customers from the site.

As part of the update, the team also altered some HTTPS settings for the checkout, ensuring that the security certificate for the checkout was working as desired and that caching exceptions for CloudFlare were also correct.

Tejvan said of his experience using Silicon Dales:

I was happy with the service and professionalism – grateful to get problem sorted.

