Case Study: Update WooCommerce for Reflex Nutrition

(Last Updated On: November 27, 2017)

Reflex Nutrition engaged Robin Scott from Silicon Dales to update a complex WooCommerce store using the full staging & testing process outlined here, to ensure a seamless upgrade.

So who are Reflex Nutrition?

Reflex Nutrition has been producing the finest sports supplements since 1996. We are committed to creating unsurpassable, innovative products across all nutritional groups in order to help men and women across the world achieve their nutritional and physical goals.

The Task

Reflex Nutrition’s website has a number of custom features that must be preserved during an update – a perfect example of why it’s important to test updates in a staging environment first.

Following the best practice for updating, the site was first cloned to staging, each update run through and tested in turn, before committing to the live site during a “quiet period” when any brief maintenance message would cause least disruption on the live site.

Performance and security updates were also implemented on the server software and database, ensuring that all the connected parts of the website infrastructure were brought up to date at the same time.

Booked through Codeable

The project was booked through the Codeable platform, which connects the top 2% of WordPress developers in the world with clients looking for high quality work. Robin has written for Codeable here and here about methods of updating WordPress on big or complex installs.

Happy Client

Fred Cardoso said of working with Robin:

“Very efficient, trustworthy and ready to put hands on. Robin is a knowledgeable individual that really delivers what is promised without wasting time with nonsense. A pleasure to work with in this project. Definitely recommend and will use in the future.”

Get help with your WooCommerce update by contacting Silicon Dales today.