Case Study: WooCommerce Optimization for HydrateM8

Hydration tracker company, HyrdateM8, booked Silicon Dales for a WooCommerce optimization to speed up their online store.

The Client

HydrateM8 make hydration tracker water bottles – available in a range of styles and colours.

Durable, BPA free reusable bottle with a unique tracker on the back which encourages you to drink more water. Improve your energy levels, boost your immune system, promote healthy hair & skin, aid weight loss and much more.

Based in Kent, the socially conscious company also supports a number of charities including: Toilet Twinning, CoppaFeel!, Great Ormond Street Hospital and PumpAid.

The Task

Speed up the online store to aid customers, the team on the backend and reduce cart abandonment.

What the client said

Garry from HydrateM8 said:

A large database was causing our server problems during peak periods.

Silicon Dales optimized our store and the page load times reduced dramatically. We now also have a much quicker admin and stable server performance.

Get a WooCommerce Optimization from Silicon Dales

Make your online store blazing fast with a WooCommerce Optimization from Silicon Dales – get in touch to make your booking.