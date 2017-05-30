Case Study: WooCommerce Payment Gateway Setup for “Clayton Clothing USA”

After 20 years of growing up in a community where ties are a must have, we have come to know what makes an amazing tie! Step up your tie and sock game with Clayton Clothing USA.

Silicon Dales assisted the team at Clayton Clothing USA to setup two new payment gateways and a security certificate.

As WooExperts, the Silicon Dales team were well placed to configure the setup and ensure tie-lovers throughout the US can transact seamlessly through the website, or buy gifts for loved ones.

Alex Hanke commented on his experience of engaging Robin Scott at Silicon Dales for technical work:

He really knows what he’s doing. He definitely saved me so much time! I’m glad I went with Robin!

For help setting up payment gateways or security certificates, get in touch with Silicon Dales today!