25% off at WP Rocket – 6th Anniversary Special

WP Rocket are now part of the furniture. They’ve been around the website optimization block. They really know their stuff, and, their 6th anniversary has just come around.

We love WP Rocket here at Silicon Dales. Check out this page all about WP Rocket to see how we’ve used it to speed up sites and reduce load on valuable hosting for clients across different industries and countries.

To celebrate being long in the digital tooth, WP Rocket are having an anniversary sale with 25% off all licences from 9th – 15th July 2019.

Shop the WP Rocket Sale

Want help speeding up your website?

If you’d like specialist assistance speeding up your website, get in touch with the Silicon Dales team.